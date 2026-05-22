SRH vs RCB LIVE Score IPL 2026: Runs on the board name of the game for SRH, opt to bat first in Top 2 decider

SRH vs RCB LIVE Score IPL 2026: It all comes down to this in the race for the Top 2. By the end of the night, our matchup for Qualifier 1 in IPL 2026 will be set, with two of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad set to make it through, while the last will miss out. GT’s massive win over CSK last night has given them a terrific position, but not one which is completely safe, as SRH are aware of just how much they need to win by. ...Read More

And SRH have the firepower too. With their power-packed left=handers at the top and the likes of Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy to follow, they have the batting to achieve the 80-odd run win, or the quickfire chase, whichever it be – but can their bowling keep up with the demands that such a match requires?

Down the other end are a confident and self-assured RCB team, one going for back to back victories, that has looked almost unflappable at many points in this season. Their bowling has caught some punishment on occasion, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar has rolled back the years and seems unplayable at times. With Josh Hazlewood set to come good soon and plenty of players capable of chipping in themselves, they will back their chances.

RCB know that it would require something truly brutal to be knocked out of the top two themselves, but will still be eager to play for the win. They have the antidote to SRH’s strengths, and it will be about getting things in order to achieve those.