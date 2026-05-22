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SRH vs RCB LIVE Score IPL 2026: Runs on the board name of the game for SRH, opt to bat first in Top 2 decider

By Kartikay Dutta
May 22, 2026 07:31:48 pm IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Score IPL 2026: RCB and SRH are both through to the playoffs, but still know the Top 2 isn't safe. SRH need a big win to vault over GT, but RCB know too big a win puts their Qualifier 1 spot at risk.

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SRH vs RCB LIVE Score IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar warms up before RCB's match vs SRH.(ANI Pic Service)

SRH vs RCB LIVE Score IPL 2026: It all comes down to this in the race for the Top 2. By the end of the night, our matchup for Qualifier 1 in IPL 2026 will be set, with two of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad set to make it through, while the last will miss out. GT’s massive win over CSK last night has given them a terrific position, but not one which is completely safe, as SRH are aware of just how much they need to win by. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 22 May 2026 07:31:47 pm

    SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: Here we go! Bhuvi first up

    SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the Purple Cap with a daunting proposition ahead of him – but this is exactly where you want him mist. Abhishek takes strike.

  • Fri, 22 May 2026 07:19:49 pm

    SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: RCB playing XI

    SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: A big call from RCB – Bethell dropped for Venkatesh Iyer fresh off a big knock.

    RCB XI: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

    Impact: Tim David, Kanishk Chouhan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox

  • Fri, 22 May 2026 07:13:25 pm

    SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: SRH playing XI

    SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: No changes for SRH.

    SRH XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

    Impact: Praful Hinge, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel

  • Fri, 22 May 2026 07:04:00 pm

    SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: SRH opt to bat first!

    SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: Pat Cummins win the toss and interestingly opts to bat first! Runs on the board, but Cummins accepts it's a long shot. Enjoying themselves is the key, says Cummins.

  • Fri, 22 May 2026 06:35:22 pm

    SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: SRH keen to know toss result

    SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: 25 minutes from the toss now. SRh know that RCB are a strong chasing team – they know that anything short of, realistically, 250, won't do the trick against a team led by Virat Kohli. They might back themselves to chase and faul down what they need to in record time.

  • Fri, 22 May 2026 06:15:41 pm

    SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: 1st vs 3rd – but it could be the other way around by the end of the night

    SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: RCB are currently in first, but not comfortably so. SRH are only two points behind, while GT are tied on points with an NRR right behind them.

    SRH now have to work upwards – they were very close to GT with their NRR before GT's massive 89-run win the night prior, but that now means they have to match the result with a big win of their own. If Ishan Kishan was miffed with CSK during their game earlier this week, he won't be feeling much better now.

  • Fri, 22 May 2026 06:00:04 pm

    SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!

    SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: Down to the final pieces of business for IPL 2026. At the end of the night, the matchup for Qualifier 1 will be set, and as will one half of the Eliminator. All on the line as SRH host RCB in Hyderabad. Don't miss a beat.

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