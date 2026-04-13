SRH vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma face off to settle most explosive batter debate
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: The Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Rajasthan Royals in the 21st match of IPL 2026.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad return home tonight, as they meet a Rajasthan Royals side that has been the cleanest, most convincing team of IPL 2026 so far, sitting on top of the table with four wins in four matches, while SRH arrive with just one win from four matches. This is a meeting between a side trying to protect early momentum and another trying to stop the table from running away. The broader history offers SRH a little comfort: they lead the overall head-to-head 12-9, have won four straight against Rajasthan since 2024, and have dominated this matchup in Hyderabad with a 5-1 record. ...Read More
But Rajasthan walk in with form, confidence and a powerplay game that can shred attacks early, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the peak of his hitting powers. SRH, meanwhile, remain one of the tournament's most explosive but volatile teams, a side capable of racing to 100 inside the powerplay and still leaving questions behind. With Sooryavanshi-Jaiswal at one end and Travis Head-Abhishek Sharma at the other, this contest promises to be high-scoring and an edge-of-the-seat thriller.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 05:51:48 pm
SRH vs RR Live Score: Who is ahead in IPL 2026 between Vaibhav and Abhishek?
SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: The SRH-RR clash also brings together two of the most explosive young batters in the league, but on numbers, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been ahead of Abhishek Sharma so far in IPL 2026. The RR opener has scored 200 runs at a stunning strike rate of 256.41.
Abhishek Sharma has also been dangerous for Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring 129 runs at a strike rate of 186.96, but his returns have been less consistent.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 05:43:20 pm
SRH vs RR Live Score: SRH's bowling has spent too much of IPL 2026 in recovery mode
SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: SRH's bowling season has so far been defined by one major issue: they have fallen behind too early, too often. SRH have conceded 296 runs at 12.33 runs per over in the powerplay across four matches while taking only five wickets, making the first six overs their biggest problem phase by some distance. That has repeatedly left them trying to repair the innings rather than control it.
There have still been useful pockets. Shivang Kumar has made an impact in 7-11 overs, while Harsh Dubey has offered control and wickets later on. But the larger picture remains shaky, with SRH leaking heavily even in phases where wickets have come.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 05:32:10 pm
SRH vs RR Live Score: RR's bowling strength lies in early strikes and middle-overs control
SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: RR's bowling in IPL 2026 has been shaped less by pure run suppression and more by timely damage. They have taken 12 wickets in the powerplay and 13 more in overs 7-11, showing how efficiently they have broken innings before the death overs arrive. That middle phase has been particularly strong, with RR combining wicket pressure and control to prevent teams from settling.
The attack has still leaked runs in patches, especially later in the innings, but RR's bowling identity is clear: strike early, squeeze in the middle, and force opponents into recovery mode. Ravi Bishnoi has been the standout figure in that pattern, while Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger have added pace and penetration around him.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 05:24:00 pm
SRH vs RR Live Score: SRH batting has thrived on bursts, but the middle phase remains a test
SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting in IPL 2026 has looked dangerous in flashes rather than fully settled across the innings. They have scored at 10.83 runs per over in the powerplay, with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head setting the tone, but have also lost seven wickets in that phase, underscoring the risk of their early aggression.
Their clearest slowdown has come in overs 7-11, where the run rate drips to 7.75, and the innings often loses shape. But SRH have responded well in overs 12-16, scoring at 11 runs per over, with Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy driving the recovery.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 05:13:29 pm
SRH vs RR Live Score: RR's powerplay fury has shaped their batting so far
SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: RR's batting in IPL 2026 has been built around one overwhelming theme: early destruction. RR have scored 329 runs at 13.71 runs per over in the powerplay across four matches, losing only three wickets in that phase. That is where they have done the bulk of their damage, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal driving the charge.
The first middle phase has been their most vulnerable stretch, with seven wickets falling in overs 7-11 and the run rate dipping to 9.20. But RR have still recovered well later, scoring at 10.30 in overs 12-16 and at 10.33 in the death, with Dhruv Jurel standing out as the key stabiliser and finisher.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 05:02:55 pm
SRH vs RR Live Score: Most impactful bowlers from RR and SRH
SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals also lead the way when the spotlight shifts from batting to bowling impact. Ravi Bishnoi sits at the top of the combined SRH-RR chart (as per our method) with a bowling impact score of 110.14. He is backed by Jofra Arches at 88.77, while Sandeep Sharma and Nandre Burger have also made strong contributions.
For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Harsh Dubey is the standout with a bowling impact score of 92.74, the second-best overall across the two teams. Shivang Kumar follows with 71.95, while Eshan Malinga and Jaydev Unadkat have also added value.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 04:53:56 pm
SRH vs RR Live Score: Most impactful batters from RR and SRH
SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals have not just outscored Sunrisers Hyderabad in patches, they have also owne the batting impact charts (as per our methods) between the two sides. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the combined list with a batting impact score of 306.64, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel are also in the top four with 246.35 and 240.11 respectively.
For SRH, Heinrich Klaasen stands out as the leading match-shaping batter with 245.89 points, while Abhishek Sharma follows with 187.68.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 04:47:45 pm
SRH vs RR Live Score: Bishnoi leads wicket race as RR edge SRH on bowling returns too
SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Ravi Bishnoi sits at the top of the combined SRH-RR wicket charts in IPL 2026 so far with 9 wickets, underlining how central he has been to RR's strong start. RR also have solid support behind him with Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger picking up 5 wickets each, while Sandeep Sharma has chipped in with 4.
For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Harsh Dubey leads the way with 5 wickets, while Shivang Kumar and Jaydev Unadkat have taken 4 each.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 04:40:17 pm
SRH vs RR Live Score: RR dominate combined run charts, Klaasen leads SRH fight
SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals have stamped their authority on the combined SRH-RR batting charts in IPL 2026 so far. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sits on top with 200 runs, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel have also piled on 183 and 176 respectively, meaning RR won three of the top four spots between the two sides.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's biggest batting pillar has been Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 184 runs to split the RR cluster near the top. Abhishek Sharma follows with 129, while Ishan Kishan and Travis Head have added 122 and 102.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 04:34:16 pm
SRH vs RR Live Score: Last time these two met, Hyderabad turned into a run-fest
SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: When Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals last faced off, it was absolute batting mayhem in Hyderabad. SRH piled up 286/6, powered by Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 106 and Travis Head's 67, then held off RR by 44 runs in one of the wildest contests of IPL 2025. Rajasthan did not go quietly either, finishing on 242/6 with Sanju Samson making 66 and Dhruv Jurel blasting 70 off 35.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 04:04:07 pm
SRH vs RR Live Score: Hello and welcome!!!
SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Hell and welcome!!! Are you ready for what promises to be one of the biggest batting battles of the season??!!! Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Rajasthan Royals tonight and the biggest promise is chaos with a bat in hand. The spotlight for this game falls in the opening duels: Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal for RR, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma for SRH. Buckle up and get ready to enjoy a thrilling night of IPL cricket.