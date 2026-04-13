SRH vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma face off to settle most explosive batter debate

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad return home tonight, as they meet a Rajasthan Royals side that has been the cleanest, most convincing team of IPL 2026 so far, sitting on top of the table with four wins in four matches, while SRH arrive with just one win from four matches. This is a meeting between a side trying to protect early momentum and another trying to stop the table from running away. The broader history offers SRH a little comfort: they lead the overall head-to-head 12-9, have won four straight against Rajasthan since 2024, and have dominated this matchup in Hyderabad with a 5-1 record. But Rajasthan walk in with form, confidence and a powerplay game that can shred attacks early, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the peak of his hitting powers. SRH, meanwhile, remain one of the tournament's most explosive but volatile teams, a side capable of racing to 100 inside the powerplay and still leaving questions behind. With Sooryavanshi-Jaiswal at one end and Travis Head-Abhishek Sharma at the other, this contest promises to be high-scoring and an edge-of-the-seat thriller. ...Read More

But Rajasthan walk in with form, confidence and a powerplay game that can shred attacks early, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the peak of his hitting powers. SRH, meanwhile, remain one of the tournament's most explosive but volatile teams, a side capable of racing to 100 inside the powerplay and still leaving questions behind. With Sooryavanshi-Jaiswal at one end and Travis Head-Abhishek Sharma at the other, this contest promises to be high-scoring and an edge-of-the-seat thriller.