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SRH vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Vaibhav's fearlessness meets Abhishek's tempo in the battle for survival

By Probuddha Bhattacharjee
May 27, 2026 04:33:01 pm IST

RR vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: The Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator of IPL 2026. The winner of this match will play against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.

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RR vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma will be key for their teams in the match.(AFP)

RR vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad meet in the Eliminator of IPL 2026 with the season reduced to one brutal equation: win and stay alive, lose and disappear. RCB have already taken the direct road to the final after hammering the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, leaving GT waiting in Qualifier 2 for whoever survives this knockout. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 27 May 2026 04:33:01 pm

    SRH's late rescue act

    Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Eliminator place came from a rescue job, not a cruise. Their season had drifted badly enough for them to sit outside the top four midway through the league stage, with their batting firepower not always matched by control. Then Pat Cummins returned from a lower-back issue and the campaign found structure. SRH won five of their last seven league matches, including late wins over CSK and RCB, and climbed to third with 18 points and a healthy net run rate. The playoff spot was not built early. It was recovered late, under pressure.

  • Wed, 27 May 2026 04:26:14 pm

    RR vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Score: Eliminator heat, no second chances

    RR vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad walk into the Eliminator with the tournament's most brutal condition attached: one defeat and the season is over. The winner moves to Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans. The loser leaves with every flaw magnified.

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