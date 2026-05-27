SRH vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Vaibhav's fearlessness meets Abhishek's tempo in the battle for survival

RR vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad meet in the Eliminator of IPL 2026 with the season reduced to one brutal equation: win and stay alive, lose and disappear. RCB have already taken the direct road to the final after hammering the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, leaving GT waiting in Qualifier 2 for whoever survives this knockout. ...Read More

RR arrive with the fresher later push, having forced their way into the playoffs after a tense final league-stage turn, and their campaign has carried the shape of a side that can look flawed for long stretches before suddenly finding match-winning force through individual bursts. Jofra Archer's impact, Yashasvi Jaiswal's tempo and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fearlessness give them a high-ceiling profile. SRH, meanwhile, remain dangerous because their best cricket is still built on violence at the top. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma can tear open the powerplay, while Pat Cummins gives them control leadership and later-overs nerve in a game that will punish even one loose phase. At Mullanpur, where pace can matter early, and boundary-hitting can quickly distort par scores, this Eliminator has the feet of a contest that may not wait for the final five overs to turn. The first decisive blow could arrive much earlier.