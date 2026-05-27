SRH vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Vaibhav's fearlessness meets Abhishek's tempo in the battle for survival
RR vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: The Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator of IPL 2026. The winner of this match will play against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.
RR vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad meet in the Eliminator of IPL 2026 with the season reduced to one brutal equation: win and stay alive, lose and disappear. RCB have already taken the direct road to the final after hammering the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, leaving GT waiting in Qualifier 2 for whoever survives this knockout. ...Read More
RR arrive with the fresher later push, having forced their way into the playoffs after a tense final league-stage turn, and their campaign has carried the shape of a side that can look flawed for long stretches before suddenly finding match-winning force through individual bursts. Jofra Archer's impact, Yashasvi Jaiswal's tempo and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fearlessness give them a high-ceiling profile. SRH, meanwhile, remain dangerous because their best cricket is still built on violence at the top. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma can tear open the powerplay, while Pat Cummins gives them control leadership and later-overs nerve in a game that will punish even one loose phase. At Mullanpur, where pace can matter early, and boundary-hitting can quickly distort par scores, this Eliminator has the feet of a contest that may not wait for the final five overs to turn. The first decisive blow could arrive much earlier.
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- Wed, 27 May 2026 04:33:01 pm
SRH's late rescue act
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Eliminator place came from a rescue job, not a cruise. Their season had drifted badly enough for them to sit outside the top four midway through the league stage, with their batting firepower not always matched by control. Then Pat Cummins returned from a lower-back issue and the campaign found structure. SRH won five of their last seven league matches, including late wins over CSK and RCB, and climbed to third with 18 points and a healthy net run rate. The playoff spot was not built early. It was recovered late, under pressure.
- Wed, 27 May 2026 04:26:14 pm
RR vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Score: Eliminator heat, no second chances
RR vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad walk into the Eliminator with the tournament's most brutal condition attached: one defeat and the season is over. The winner moves to Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans. The loser leaves with every flaw magnified.