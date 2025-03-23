SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2025: The 2025 IPL season is officially underway, with RCB’s opening night win over KKR setting the tone for what is certain to be a year full of surprises. The matches keep rolling, with the first double-header of the season, and the first afternoon match. It will be last year’s finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad, looking to script another memorable campaign, as they kick it off at home against the always-consistent Rajasthan Royals. A run-fest is on the cards as the track in Hyderabad is usually favourable for the batters. ...Read More

These two teams enter this tournament with very different standards following their auctions. Sunrisers Hyderabad kept a lot of their mega-powerful core from last season, still led by Pat Cummins, and have if anything managed to improve on the rest of their pieces. For many, they are the heavy favourites heading into this season, with their brand of cricket and the quality of players in crucial positions making them look like one of the teams to beat.

The Royals, meanwhile, haven’t quite been able to match up with the all-round quality that was present in their team in the last cycle. Their auction went to show how difficult it is to match up to a team that racked up 26 wins across three seasons in the previous cycle. They kept hold of their Indian domestic batting core, with some uber-talented players meaning they will always be competitive with the bat. But the bowling is a question mark, and will need to find its rhythm and the right combination early to be competitive.

Up against this ferocious Sunrisers batting lineup, RR will need Jofra Archer to have the kind of season that led him to the MVP award back in 2020, where he made a ridiculously consistent habit out of keeping it quiet in the powerplay overs. However, recently Jofra Archer hasn’t been the same monster: Abhishek Sharma in particular will have great memories of tearing the England paceman apart in the recent T20I series. As he returns to opening the batting in orange, RR will know that keeping him and his long levers quiet is not an option. His wicket is a must.

Similarly, SRH have so much in the tank with Travis Head and Ishan Kishan filling out the top four, and names such as Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy to follow. It is just a fearsome batting order that will automatically make them favourites, such is the quality. Add to this a bowling lineup which can boast of Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, and Harshal Patel, it just feels as if there are no holes in this SRH team. All these players are experienced campaigners who know what it takes to win cricket games.

It’s not all doom and gloom for RR, though, not even under the temporary captaincy of Riyan Parag. Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal is perhaps the one opening combination that can hold a candle to Abhishek-Head, and you do feel that Jaiswal is due a standout IPL season, such is his inarguable quality. Add to this Nitish Rana and Riyan Parag in the middle order, followed by Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer, and this batting order is nothing to sniff at either.

As was typically for any SRH game last season, expect runs, and expect lots of them, especially on a pitch that will be curated for that playstyle. The question will just be if RR’s bowlers can find enough oomph to keep their batters in the game.