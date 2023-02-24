Sri Lanka announce 17-member Test squad for tour of New Zealand

Dimuth Karunaratne will lead Sri Lanka in a two-Test series in New Zealand which is all set to begin on March 9.

The series carries all important World Test Championship points. Apart from Australia and India, Sri Lanka is the only other team with a chance of reaching the World Test Championship final.

"The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee selected the following 17-member test squad to take part in the two-match test series of the upcoming Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2023," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in an official statement.

They presently have 53.33% of the potential points, and to go to the final, Sri Lanka would need to beat New Zealand 2-0 while also praying for other results to go their way.

Sri Lanka has had a poor record in New Zealand, winning only twice in 19 prior efforts. Yet, the team's Test form has been strong under coach Chris Silverwood.

Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando, Milan Rathnayake, and Vishwa Fernando are among the pace possibilities in Sri Lanka's squad for the tour.

Sri Lanka will tour New Zealand from March 9 to April 8. They are set to play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is on this tour.

The first Test will be played from March 9-13 at Christchurch. The second Test will be contested from March 17-21 at Wellington.

Test Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Nishan Madushka, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando and Milan Rathnayake.