Sri Lanka announce T20 World Cup squad; Dasun Shanaka named captain, Kusal Perera returns

Dasun Shanaka was named as the captain as the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SL) announced a 15-member squad and four reserve players for the upcoming T20 World Cup slated to be played in UAE and Oman in October-November.

“The squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa,” said SLC in an official release.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera, who had missed the India and the ongoing South Africa series, made a comeback to the side while experienced campaigner Dinesh Chandimal held on to his place after some good performances against the Proteas.

21-year-old mystery spinner Theekshana, who took four wickets on his one-day international debut against South Africa last week, is joined by left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama, the only uncapped player in the squad, who took 11 wickets on his test debut against Bangladesh earlier this year.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva complete the spin bowling contingent, with Akila Dananjaya and leg-spinner Pulina Tharanga among the reserves.

Veteran seamer Nuwan Pradeep has been included as part of a pace attack that includes Dushmantha Chameera and all-rounders Chamika Karunaratne and Lahiru Madushanka.

Sri Lanka will leave for Oman on October 3 to take part in two T20Is ahead of their participation in the T20 World Cup.

SLC said the two games which will be played on October 7 and 9 will provide the visiting team with a preparation ground for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Following the two games against Oman, Sri Lanka will play in two ICC-organised World Cup warm-up games, on October 12 and 14 before commencing its T20 World Cup campaign.

Sri Lanka T20 Word Cup Squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lahiru Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana

Reserves: Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Pulina Tharanga

(With agency inputs)

