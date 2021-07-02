Sri Lanka Cricket reacts on Arjuna Ranatunga's 'second-string Indian side' comment

Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday reacted to former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga's 'second-string team' remarks and said that India are bringing a squad filled with specialists of shorter formats. SLC's statement came after Ranatunga criticised the Sri Lanka cricket board for agreeing to host a "second-string Indian team" and described it as an "insult".

"This is a second-string Indian team and their coming here is an insult on our cricket. I blame the current administration for agreeing to play with them due to television marketing needs," Ranatunga, had told reporters at his residence, according to news agency PTI.

With key players like captain Virat Kohli and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma in England for an upcoming Test series, the team in Sri Lanka is being led by opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and features half a dozen uncapped players.

In a statement on Ranatunga's remarks, SLC said: "Out of the 20-member India squad, 14 players have represented India across all formats or in some form and not a second-string team as claimed."

"This is the latest norm in the cricketing world, especially the full ICC member countries, as they maintain specialist squads and players for each format of the game," the statement added.

India are set to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka starting from July 13th.

