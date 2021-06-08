Sri Lanka cricketers agree to tour England without contracts

Amid the tussle between Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the national players, the cricketers have agreed to tour England uncontracted.

This comes after the governing body promised players to make their evaluation marks public when they return to Sri Lanka after the England tour.

The cricketers had been showing resistance towards the contracts, which they felt lack transparency and does not adequately compensate senior players.

"This is the transparency the players had been requesting from the outset," ESPNcricinfo quoted the players' lawyer Nishan Premathiratne as saying.

"They will play this tour without signing any contract. They have signed a voluntary declaration, but there's nothing there about player remuneration. They have always been committed to playing for Sri Lanka," he added.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, performance and fitness are the two key criteria that form 70 per cent of a player's overall mark as per the new proposed scheme. And 10 per cent each for leadership, professionalism, and future potential/adaptability.

Earlier, thirty-eight Sri Lanka cricketers had signed a statement refusing to sign the tour contracts and it is an increase from 24 players who had previously made their resistance to the new scheme.

Sri Lanka will leave for England on Tuesday evening and will lock horns in three T20Is and three ODIs, beginning June 23.