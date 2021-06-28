Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sri Lanka cricketers roam in England streets after losing T20I, face investigation for breaching bio-bubble protocol
cricket

Sri Lanka cricketers roam in England streets after losing T20I, face investigation for breaching bio-bubble protocol

Sri Lankan batsmen looked clueless as they were bowled out for just 91 runs. With that loss, England won the three-match series 3-0.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Sri Lankan cricketers allegedly breach bio-bubble protocols. (Twitter)

Sri Lanka put in a disappointing display in their T20 international series against England. Sri Lanka lost their third T20I by a mammoth margin of 89 runs on Sunday. England put up a total of 180 with Dawid Malan scoring 76 runs. Sri Lankan batsmen looked clueless as they were bowled out for just 91 runs. With that loss, England won the three-match series 3-0.

They have been facing a lot of backlash on Twitter due to their performance. But to compound matters, a video has surfaced of Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis allegedly breaching the bio-bubble in England.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has launched an inquiry against Dickwella and Mendis for allegedly breaching the bio-bubble during the ongoing tour of England after a purported video of them on a night out went viral on social media.

The two were seen roaming the streets in Durham after the final T20 international on Sunday night, which Sri Lanka lost. Both the players were a part of the playing XI in the match with Sri Lanka lost by massive 89 runs.

SLC will investigate whether they breached the bio-bubble by going out in the night.

Reacting to the video, which was posted by a Sri Lankan fan, SLC chief Shammi Silva said, "an investigation is underway as they have breached the (code of) conduct."

Sri Lanka went down 0-3 in the T20 series that ended on Sunday. This was the island nation's fifth straight series loss in T20 internationals since October 2020.

The defeat led to former greats such as Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Roshan Mahanama, Hashan Thilakaratne and Tillekaratne Dilshan expressing dismay at the poor performance.

Sri Lanka will play the first of three ODIs with England tomorrow at Chester le Street.

(with PTI inputs)

england vs sri lanka kusal mendis niroshan dickwella
