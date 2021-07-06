Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sri Lanka cricketers to move directly in a bubble as soon as they return from England: Report

India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to square off against each other in a 3-match ODI rubber, which begins on July 13 in Colombo.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Perera (R) and Avishka Fernando (L): File photo(AP)

Ahead of the limited-overs series against India, the Sri Lankan players will directly head into a bio-secure bubble once they return from England on Tuesday. As reported by news agency PTI, all cricketers will go through a round of RT PCR tests upon their arrival.

India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to square off against each other in 3 ODIs and as many T20Is. The tour begins with the ODI series on July 13 in Colombo. Since it's just a week away, none of the Lankan players will go home. Instead, they will head straight into the bubble.

“The Sri Lankan team will reach Colombo today itself and enter another bubble after one round of RT PCR test. Even after completion of the tour on Sunday, the team had an RT PCR test in the UK before boarding the flight,” a Sri Lanka Cricket official told PTI.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav reveals how Team India felt about Arjuna Ranatunga's 'second-string side' comment

“Since the India series is starting in a week no one is going home. It's a bubble to bubble transfer. However, if anyone tests positive, the usual protocol of testing and isolation would follow,” he added.

Meanwhile, three England players and four members of the support staff tested positive Covid-19 following the last ODI against Sri Lanka in Bristol on Sunday. According to the statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board, the squad has been placed in isolation from that day onwards.

However, their six-match limited-overs series against Pakistan will go ahead as scheduled. All-rounder Ben Stokes will lead a new team that will be announced later on Tuesday.

(With PTI Inputs)

