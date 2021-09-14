Sri Lanka great Lasith Malinga retires from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He made the announcement through a post on Twitter.

"Hanging up my #T20 shoes and #retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come," Malinga tweeted.

"Today is very special day for me. Because I want to thank each and every one who have supported me and blessed me throughout my T20 journey. Today I decide, I want to give 100 percent rest to my T20 bowling shoes. That’s why I want to thank Sri Lankan cricket board and my team members and Mumbai Indians cricket team and team member, especially team owners and officials," Malinga said.

"Melbourne stars team members and officials, Kent Cricket Club members and officials, Rangpur Riders team members and officials, Guyana Warriors team members and officials, Maratha Arabians team members and officials, Montreal Tigers team members and officials."

Malinga, in January of 2021 had announced his retirement from franchise cricket, shortly after Mumbai Indians had released the veteran pacer - the leading wicket-taker in the IPL from their squad. Having already retired from Test cricket in 2011 and ODIs in 2019, Malinga continued to play T20 cricket, but the fast bowler decided to bring curtains down entirely on his international career and will go down as one the best fast bowlers of all time.

"When I played with you all, I got many experiences to my cricketing journey. That’s why I want to share all my experience in future, especially with young cricketers and whoever want to play cricket. They have dream to play franchise cricket and for their national team."

Malinga finishes with 546 international wickets. With 107 wickets in T20Is, Malinga is the leading wicket-taker in the format, just one more than Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan. Malinga bows out with a splendid career for Sri Lanka. His biggest achievement came in 2014 when he led his country to T20 World Cup win in Bangladesh. He is the only bowler to claim five hat-tricks in limited-overs cricket - three in ODIs and two in T20Is.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON