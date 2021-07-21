Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka head coach Arthur and captain Shanaka involved in heated argument after losing to India, video goes viral
cricket

Sri Lanka head coach Arthur and captain Shanaka involved in heated argument after losing to India, video goes viral

Video of Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur and captain Dasun Shanaka having a heated argument after the 2nd ODI loss to India went viral on social media.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and coach Mickey Arthur arguing after 2nd ODI against India

Sri Lanka head coach Micky Arthur and captain Dasun Shanaka were involved in a heated argument at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo after they were beaten by India in the 2nd ODI despite being in a winning position. The video of the Sri Lanka coach and captain arguing on the field went viral on social media.

Arthur was frustrated and was seen making animated gestures while sitting in the dressing room towards the end of the game when India lower-order batsmen Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were slowly taking the game away from Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka head coach continued the same even after India won the match by 3 wickets. Arthur stepped inside the ground and was seen having a heated argument with Shanaka before walking off.

Video of Sri Lanka coach Arthur and captain Shanaka involved in heated argument

Former Sri Lanka batsman Russel Arnold took note of the incident and said that discussion should have happened inside the dressing and not on the ground.

Also Read | Dravid rushes from dressing room to dugout to pass on a message for Chahar

“That conversation between Coach and captain should not have happened on the field but in the dressing room,” Arnold tweeted.

Batting first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka made a competitive 275 for 9 in 50 overs. In reply, India reached 277 for 7 with five deliveries to spare.

India lost seven wickets for 193 runs during their chase and looked in danger of defeat but Chahar paired with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19 not out) for an undefeated 84-run stand for the eighth wicket to ensure victory.

Chahar, playing only his fifth ODI, remained unbeaten on 69 off 82 deliveries with seven boundaries and one six.

Earlier, Chahar also shone with the ball taking two wickets for 53 runs in eight overs in Sri Lanka’s innings and was named player of the match. Kumar took 3-54 off 10 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav also made his maiden ODI half-century for India. His 53 runs off 44 deliveries included six boundaries.

It was Sri Lanka’s 10th successive ODI series loss to India as hosts.

(With AP inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mickey arthur dasun shanaka
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP