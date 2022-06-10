Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka recall Rajapaksa for Australia ODIs
cricket

Sri Lanka recall Rajapaksa for Australia ODIs

Rajapaksa had returned to Sri Lanka's T20 squad against Australia after an impressive Indian Premier League season with Punjab Kings.
FILE PHOTO:  Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa(REUTERS)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 03:57 PM IST
Reuters |

Hard-hitting batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa returned to the Sri Lanka one-day squad on Friday for the five-match home series against Australia beginning next week.

The 30-year-old announced his shock retirement in January before retracting it a week later and was ignored for Sri Lanka's subsequent tour of India on fitness grounds.

He had returned to Sri Lanka's T20 squad against Australia after an impressive Indian Premier League season with Punjab Kings.

Uncapped left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage was also named in the 21-member squad led by Dasun Shanaka.

Australia have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing T20 series with the third and final match scheduled in Kandy on Saturday.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP