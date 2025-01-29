Explore
    Live

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Australia score after 7 overs is 37/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 29, 2025 10:30 AM IST
    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 37/0 after 7 overs, Usman Khawaja at 12 runs and Travis Head at 24 runs
    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025. Match will start on 29 Jan 2025 at 10:00 AM
    Venue : Galle International Stadium, Galle

    Sri Lanka squad -
    Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake, Nishan Peiris, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando
    Australia squad -
    Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Konstas, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly, Nathan McSweeney, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, Todd Murphy    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 29, 2025 10:30 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 37/0 after 7 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Usman Khawaja 12 (24)
    Travis Head 24 (19)
    Sri Lanka
    Prabath Jayasuriya 0/1 (1)

    Jan 29, 2025 10:26 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 36/0 after 6 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Usman Khawaja 12 (23)
    Travis Head 23 (14)
    Sri Lanka
    Nishan Peiris 0/8 (3)

    Jan 29, 2025 10:23 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 32/0 after 5 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Travis Head 23 (14)
    Usman Khawaja 8 (17)
    Sri Lanka
    Asitha Fernando 0/28 (3)

    Jan 29, 2025 10:22 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Asitha Fernando bowling . Australia at 32/0 after 4.5 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Good attempt in the deep but in vain.

    Jan 29, 2025 10:22 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Usman Khawaja smashed a Four on Asitha Fernando bowling . Australia at 27/0 after 4.3 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! BEAUTY! That's an Uzzie special. Slightly over pitched from Asitha, outside off, Usman Khawaja comes forward and drives it gloriously through the covers, for his first boundary.

    Jan 29, 2025 10:17 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 18/0 after 4 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Travis Head 14 (10)
    Usman Khawaja 3 (15)
    Sri Lanka
    Nishan Peiris 0/4 (2)

    Jan 29, 2025 10:14 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 15/0 after 3 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Usman Khawaja 2 (14)
    Travis Head 12 (5)
    Sri Lanka
    Asitha Fernando 0/14 (2)

    Jan 29, 2025 10:09 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 14/0 after 2 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Usman Khawaja 2 (7)
    Travis Head 12 (5)
    Sri Lanka
    Nishan Peiris 0/1 (1)

    Jan 29, 2025 10:06 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 13/0 after 1 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score:
    Australia
    Travis Head 12 (5)
    Usman Khawaja 1 (1)
    Sri Lanka
    Asitha Fernando 0/13 (1)

    Jan 29, 2025 10:06 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Asitha Fernando bowling . Australia at 13/0 after 0.6 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Third boundary of the over!

    Jan 29, 2025 10:05 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Asitha Fernando bowling . Australia at 9/0 after 0.5 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Oh dear, Asitha has asked a question in bold letters on that ball - 'Will you hit me?'

    Jan 29, 2025 10:03 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Asitha Fernando bowling . Australia at 5/0 after 0.3 overs

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Off the mark with a boundary.

    Jan 29, 2025 9:00 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day1) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details
    1st Test (Day1) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 between Sri Lanka and Australia to be held at Galle International Stadium, Galle at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Load More
