Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Australia score after 7 overs is 37/0
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025. Match will start on 29 Jan 2025 at 10:00 AM
Venue : Galle International Stadium, Galle
Sri Lanka squad -
Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake, Nishan Peiris, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando
Australia squad -
Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Konstas, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly, Nathan McSweeney, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, Todd Murphy...Read More
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Good attempt in the deep but in vain.
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! BEAUTY! That's an Uzzie special. Slightly over pitched from Asitha, outside off, Usman Khawaja comes forward and drives it gloriously through the covers, for his first boundary.
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Third boundary of the over!
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Oh dear, Asitha has asked a question in bold letters on that ball - 'Will you hit me?'
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Off the mark with a boundary.
Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details
1st Test (Day1) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 between Sri Lanka and Australia to be held at Galle International Stadium, Galle at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.