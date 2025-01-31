Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Sri Lanka score after 16 overs is 47/3

Live
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Day 2 Highlights :
- Steven Smith completes 10000 runs in Test
- 3rd wkt Partnership: 200 off 329 balls between U Khawaja (92) and S Smith (108)
- U Khawaja 150 runs in 223 balls (10x4) (1x6)
- Drinks: Australia 399/2 in 99.0 overs
- Australia 400/2 in 99.1 overs
- Referral 3 (99.5 ovs): SL against S Smith (LBW) Successful (SL: 2, AUS: 3)
- 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 53 balls between U Khawaja (19) and J Inglis (30)
- U Khawaja: 200 runs in 290 balls (16x4) (1x6)
- Lunch: Australia 475/3 in 114.0 overs
- J Inglis Test fifty: 50 runs in 51 balls (5x4) (0x6)
- Australia 500/3 in 118.5 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 100 off 116 balls between U Khawaja (38) and J Inglis (58)
- Referral 4 (119.2 ovs): J Inglis against SL (LBW) Successful (SL: 2, AUS: 3)
- Australia 550/4 in 129.1 overs
- J Inglis maiden Test hundred: 101 runs in 90 balls (10x4) (1x6)
- Australia 600/5 in 142.4 overs
- Tea: Australia 600/5 in 143.0 overs
- 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 84 balls between A Carey (30) and B Webster (18)
- Innings Break: Australia 654/6d in 154.0 overs
- Referral 1 (1.6 ovs): O Fernando against AUS (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL: 2, AUS: 3)
- Referral 2 (8.1 ovs): AUS against D Chandimal (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL: 2, AUS: 2)
- Rain Stoppage: Sri Lanka 44/3 in 15.0 overs
- Stumps: Sri Lanka 44/3 in 15.0 overs
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Sri Lanka at 47/3 after 16 overs
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Dinesh Chandimal 9 (33)
Kamindu Mendis 14 (22)
Australia
Nathan Lyon 1/8 (6)
Jan 31, 2025 9:00 AM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day3) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details
1st Test (Day3) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 between Sri Lanka and Australia to be held at Galle International Stadium, Galle at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.