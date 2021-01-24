England captain Joe Root on Sunday registered his 19th Test century on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. The visitors were off to a poor start in reply to Sri Lanka's first innings-total of 381, losing two wickets for just 5 runs. But Root kept one end safe to keep England afloat in the match, and went on to smash his 2nd consecutive Test hundred.

While doing so, Root also surpassed former batsman Kevin Pietersen to become the fifth highest-run getter for England in the longest format.

In his illustrious career, Pietersen had scored 8,181 in 104 Tests at an average of 47.28. Root, on the other hand, went past 8,200 in his 99th Test. At the time of writing, Root is at 8,212 runs, just 29 runs short of England legend David Gower.

England captain Joe Root continued his mastery over spinners on the sub-continent, reaching a second consecutive hundred with his unbeaten 137 in the second test helping the tourists reach 252 for six at tea on day three Sunday.

England still trailed by 129 runs after the home side was 381 all out in its first innings. Root tallied a double hundred in the first test that England won by seven wickets. England batsmen have struggled against Sri Lanka's spin but Root has remained untroubled. England have a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.