Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Rain threatens to wash out second Super 8s game in a row

Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Cricket Score: Co-hosts Sri Lanka take on England in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 opener, in Pallekele on Sunday. Other than a slip-up against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka have been in good form, especially in Pallekele, where they showed their dominance against Australia. Despite missing Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana, they will be aiming to begin the Super 8 stage with a victory. For England, it has been a tough tournament, and they had to work hard in the group stage. Their batters have struggled, failing to find any form of consistency. For Sri Lankan batters, it has been the opposite. Their batting has been consistent, with Pathum Nissanka showcasing his talent. Meanwhile, Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis and captain Dasun Shanaka have stepped up too. Even their bowlers have performed admirably, despite the absence of their two key stars. Sri Lanka will look for inspiration against England, and it is a big occasion for them. Nissanka has been in good form. Only Chris Gayle, before him, has a T20 World Cup ton, and he also has an ODI double hundred and a century in all three formats. For England, Adil Rashid will be key, and if he finds his form, he will be their main weapon. In their defeat to the West Indies, he didn't leak a single boundary and returned with figures of 2/16 in four overs. Meanwhile, a combined haul of 5/69 in 12 overs in Pallekele last month shows that he is well-prepared for this showdown. Speaking ahead of the match, R Sridhar, Sri Lanka's fielding coach, said, "Whoever it is, when you're playing a Super Eight game, you will not play with the same freedom as you would do in a bilateral or a private league. So the pressure will be same for both teams. The teams which do the things correctly under pressure, the team which makes lesser mistakes is the team that is likely to go through." ...Read More

