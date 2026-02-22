Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Rain threatens to wash out second Super 8s game in a row
Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Cricket Score: It has stopped raining in Pallekele and the match is set to begin at 3:00 PM. Meanwhile, toss is scheduled for 2:30 PM. Follow live score and latest updates of SL vs ENG.
Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Cricket Score: Co-hosts Sri Lanka take on England in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 opener, in Pallekele on Sunday. Other than a slip-up against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka have been in good form, especially in Pallekele, where they showed their dominance against Australia. Despite missing Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana, they will be aiming to begin the Super 8 stage with a victory. For England, it has been a tough tournament, and they had to work hard in the group stage. Their batters have struggled, failing to find any form of consistency. For Sri Lankan batters, it has been the opposite. Their batting has been consistent, with Pathum Nissanka showcasing his talent. Meanwhile, Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis and captain Dasun Shanaka have stepped up too. Even their bowlers have performed admirably, despite the absence of their two key stars....Read More
Sri Lanka will look for inspiration against England, and it is a big occasion for them. Nissanka has been in good form. Only Chris Gayle, before him, has a T20 World Cup ton, and he also has an ODI double hundred and a century in all three formats. For England, Adil Rashid will be key, and if he finds his form, he will be their main weapon. In their defeat to the West Indies, he didn't leak a single boundary and returned with figures of 2/16 in four overs. Meanwhile, a combined haul of 5/69 in 12 overs in Pallekele last month shows that he is well-prepared for this showdown. Speaking ahead of the match, R Sridhar, Sri Lanka's fielding coach, said, "Whoever it is, when you're playing a Super Eight game, you will not play with the same freedom as you would do in a bilateral or a private league. So the pressure will be same for both teams. The teams which do the things correctly under pressure, the team which makes lesser mistakes is the team that is likely to go through."
Madushanka or Chameera?
Madushanka has been roped in as Pathirana's replacement and he played against Zimbabwe, so did Madushan. If he features today, we could see Chameera rested.
Rain update!
The rain has cleared in Pallekele and the covers are coming off! Hopefully it doesn't return again now!
SL squad
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dushmantha Chameera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara
ENG squad
Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed
Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Welcome to our live coverage of today's first Super 8 match as Sri Lanka take on England. But it is currently raining and there is a high chance that this match could get washed out! Stay tuned!