Sri Lanka vs Netherlands live score, T20 World Cup 2022

T20 World Cup Live Score, Sri Lanka vs Netherlands: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanka opted to bat first after winning the toss against the Netherlands in a crucial match at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong in the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Kusal Mendis scored 79 off 44 balls to lead his team to a score of 162/6. Fast bowler Paul van Meekeren was the standout for the Netherlands, recording figures of 2/25. The match is a must-win for both teams, particularly for Sri Lanka as they lost their first match to Namibia by 55 runs and need to win this match to be at par with the Netherlands in terms of points.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

