Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live score, 1st Test, Day 4
cricket

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live score, 1st Test, Day 4

SL vs PAK Live Score: Follow Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 4 live score and updates here.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam(Twitter/ICC)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 10:23 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

SL vs PAK 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score: Dinesh Chandimal superb knock out Sri Lanka on the driver's seat in the series opener against Pakistan. With the hosts' lead nudging 350, Pakistan would need to pull off a record chase to win this match. The highest successful run chase in Galle is 268 for four by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019. On Day 4, the Babar Azam-led side's first priortiy will be to bowl Sri Lanka out as early as possible and then put up a solid opening partnership to make this match interesting.

Follow Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Score

Sri Lanka XI: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
babar azam sri lanka pakistan cricket team live cricket score
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP