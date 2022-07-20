Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5: SL vs PAK Live Cricket Score

SL vs PAK 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: Opener Abdullah Shafique was 112 not out and leading Pakistan at 222-3 in its chase of 342 to beat Sri Lanka in the first test at Galle Stadium on Tuesday. The fourth day would have belonged entirely to Pakistan but captain Babar Azam was out six overs from the end for 55 after the best partnership of the match. That gave Sri Lanka a sniff of hope that it can still win, but the odds are with Pakistan, which needs 120 more runs with seven wickets in hand and a full day.

Sri Lanka XI: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

