ICC World Cup 2019 Live Score, Sri Lanka vs South Africa Warm-up Match: Amla, du Plessis take SA past 100

Live updates: Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis are building a good partnership after the wicket of Aiden Markram. Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first against South Africa at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Both the teams will look to put their best foot forwards and gear up for the all-important ICC World Cup 2019, which starts May 30.

Follow SA vs SL live updates below -

16:08 hrs IST Good over from Udana Isuru Uadana bowls a good over and concedes just three singles off it. In three overs, Udana has given away just 17 runs and has kept things tight for the Islander. With du Plessis not scoring freely, Udana has made the most of it as well.





16:00 hrs IST Amla nears fifty Thisara Perera bowls a bit wide and Hashim Amla hits the ball towards extra cover for a boundary. The seventh four of the innings for Amla as he is going all guns blazing towards his half-century. 11 runs off the over from Thisara Perea.





15:52 hrs IST Partnership building While Hashim Amla has been scoring at a strike rate of 100 (39 off 39), Du Plessis is taking his time and has scored just 13 runs off 25 deliveries and his SR reads 52. Amla has looked really positive and that bodes well for the Proteas.





15:43 hrs IST First four for du Plessis Pradeep drops the ball short and du Plessis pulls it behind the square fielder for a boundary. First four of the innings for the South African and that will give him immense confidence. After 10 overs, South Africa have score 63 runs and have lost the wicket of Aiden Markram only.





15:36 hrs IST Amla going strong Markram may have fallen but Amla is keeping things steady on the other end and he has looked really good early in the match. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis will also look to get some runs under his belt before the World Cup gets underway.





15:29 hrs IST Lakmal strikes Suranga Lakmal has provided the first breakthrough of the day to Sri Lanka as he gets rid of Aiden Markram for 21. The right-hander edges the ball into the hands of the wicket-keeper as South Africa lose their first wicket. Faf du Plessis now comes out to join Hashim Amla in the middle.





15:23 hrs IST Markram gets into the act Aiden markram now takes the attack to Nuwan Pradeen and he hits him for couple of boundaries in the over. The Sri Lankan bowlers are struggling with line and length at the moment and South African batsmen are taking them to the task with great ease.





15:16 hrs IST Four and four Hashim Amla gets into the act and he his hits Suranga Lakmal for two boundaries in the over. The pacer concedes 11 runs from the over as South Africa are finally getting a move on after sedate start that saw them score seven runs from the first two overs.





15:10 hrs IST Openers start steady No boundaries in the opening couple of overs as Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram are looking to get their eye in the match. The two right-handers are looking suspect on the outside of the off stump and Sri Lanka bowlers will look to exploit that.





15:00 hrs IST Match begins Suranga Lakmal has the new ball in his hand and he will start the proceedings for Sri Lanka while Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram are opening the innings for South Africa.





14:52 hrs IST SA skipper on WC favourites “We are all really excited to try out this new tournament, to play every once I think is great. The way we use our resources will be vital, but every team has X-factor bowlers that will have a big say in the successes of the side. I think the bowlers will win it, the teams still in it towards the end of the tournament will be the teams that have done really well with the ball.”





14:44 hrs IST Toss update Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa. Both the teams can use all 15 members from their respective squads as per their discretion.





14:37 hrs IST Amla issues rallying cry “Things happen that you don’t anticipate and I did not anticipate how things have gone recently. But I am a firm believer that when something happens, there is some good in it. I have had time away and now I am really looking back to wearing the green and gold again,” Amla was quoted as saying by the ICC. “I am hungrier than ever before, there is no doubt about that. I have been blessed to have this shirt for a while but the time off has made me want to come back stronger.”



