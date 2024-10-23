Explore
    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: 2nd ODI of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 to start at 02:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 23, 2024 1:29 PM IST
    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start at 02:30 PM
    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start on 23 Oct 2024 at 02:30 PM
    Venue : Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

    Sri Lanka squad -
    Avishka Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohamed Shiraz
    West Indies squad -
    Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Matthew Forde, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 23, 2024 1:29 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Match Details
    2nd ODI of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and West Indies to be held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

