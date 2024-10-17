Explore
Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to bat

    Oct 17, 2024 6:37 PM IST
    Key Events
    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start on 17 Oct 2024 at 07:00 PM
    Venue : Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

    Sri Lanka squad -
    Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
    West Indies squad -
    Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Andre Fletcher, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Terrance Hinds    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 17, 2024 6:37 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell (C), Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph.

    Oct 17, 2024 6:37 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Scores: Sri Lanka Playing XI

    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.

    Oct 17, 2024 6:37 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Toss Update

    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to bat

    Oct 17, 2024 6:13 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Match Details
    3rd T20I of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and West Indies to be held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

