Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
Match will start on 17 Oct 2024 at 07:00 PM
Venue : Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
Sri Lanka squad -
Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
West Indies squad -
Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Andre Fletcher, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Terrance Hinds...Read More
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell (C), Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Match Details
3rd T20I of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and West Indies to be held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla at 07:00 PM.