Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Windies' Jeremy Solozano cleared of structural damage after head scans

  • Solozano was fielding at short leg when Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne pulled a short delivery from Roston Chase into the grill of the Windies opener's helmet.
Supportive staff members carry West Indies' player Jeremy Solozano, on stretcher, to an ambulance after being hit by a shot played by Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne during the day one of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies' in Galle, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.(AP)
Supportive staff members carry West Indies' player Jeremy Solozano, on stretcher, to an ambulance after being hit by a shot played by Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne during the day one of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies' in Galle, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.(AP)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Reuters | , Colombo

Scans on West Indies debutant Jeremy Solozano, who was taken to hospital after being hit on the helmet while fielding in the opening test against Sri Lanka at Galle, showed "no structural damage", the touring side said on Sunday.

Solozano immediately removed his helmet and lay down, surrounded by worried team mates and both the Sri Lankan batsmen at the Galle International Stadium as the team's physio sprinted on to the field.

The 26-year-old was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

"Jeremy Solozano's scans show no structural damage. He will be kept at the hospital overnight for observation," West Indies said in a statement 

Shai Hope came on as the substitute fielder in the first match of the two-test series.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Sunday, November 21, 2021
