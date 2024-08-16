 Sri Lankan cricketer Niroshan Dickwella suspended for doping violation | Crickit
Sri Lankan cricketer Niroshan Dickwella suspended for doping violation

PTI |
Aug 16, 2024 11:37 PM IST

Niroshan Dickwella has been suspended for a doping violation with immediate effect, and last played for Sri Lanka in March last year.

Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella has been suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket following allegations of an anti-doping violation during the Lankan Premier League. The SLC announced the decision with immediate effect on Friday, with the alleged incident taking place during the recently-concluded LPL where he captained Galle Marvels.

Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella in action.(AFP)
Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella in action.(AFP)

"The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice. The test, which was conducted by the Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency (SLADA) during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, is part of SLC’s ongoing commitment to maintaining the integrity of the sport," SLC's statement read.

"This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines, is aimed at ensuring that cricket remains free from the influence of prohibited substances."

The left-hander has also been previously summoned by the SLC for his poor disciplinary record. The 31-year-old last played for Sri Lanka in March last year.

Follow Us On