Srijit Mukherji lauds strategic moves in 2024 IPL Mega Auction

ANI |
Nov 28, 2024 08:28 PM IST

Sharjah [United Arab Emirates], : Indian film director Srijit Mukherji has shared his thoughts on the recent 2024 Indian Premier League Mega Auction, praising several teams for their strategic purchases and retention of key players. According to Mukherji, the Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged as the standout performers in the auction.

Srijit Mukherji lauds strategic moves in 2024 IPL Mega Auction

"Sunrisers Hyderabad were the best performers of the IPL auction as they bought well-performing cricketers like Adam Zampa," said Mukherji to ANI.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

Australia spinner Adam Zampa was sold to the Hyderabad-based franchise for 2.40 crore. The Royals were bidding for the Aussie but it was SRH who got the player.

Zampa is considered one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world, with 297 wickets in 201 matches across both ODIs and T20Is. In his IPL career, he has played for Rising Pune Supergiants in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

"They have a very good team," Mukherji added.

He also highlighted the strong position of Chennai Super Kings following their acquisition of Rachin Ravindra.

"Chennai Super Kings is in a very good position as they bought Rachin Ravindra," Mukherji noted.

"They have also managed to retain a lot of players," he added.

Mukherji commended the Kolkata Knight Riders for their efforts to maintain the core of their winning combination.

"Kolkata Knight Riders also ensured that the core of the winning combination is retained," he said.

Venkatesh Iyer, who became the fourth most expensive player in IPL history, bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a staggering 23.75 crore.

KKR secured his services after an intense bidding war with Royal Challengers Bengaluru .

The director also expressed his admiration for Rishabh Pant, who made headlines as the most expensive player in the IPL auction.

"The story of Rishabh Pant is very inspiring," Mukherji remarked.

"This is nothing short of a fairy tale, he came into shape, I think he deserves everything good," Mukherji praised Pant because of his fast recovery from the car accident which he succumbed in 2022.

Mukherji's insights reflect the excitement and strategic manoeuvres that characterized the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, setting the stage for an exhilarating season ahead.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

