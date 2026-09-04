Srikkanth's scathing attack on Washington Sundar’s selection for AFG T20Is: 'Can't just play with doctor's certificate'

The Indian team’s recent fitness concerns have come under the scanner, with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, and fast bowlers Harshit Rana and Jasprit Bumrah included in the squad for the Afghanistan T20Is, subject to fitness. The string of injuries in recent times has also raised questions about the Centre of Excellence (COE), with several key players missing matches due to fitness issues. The growing injury list has become a concern for the Indian team, particularly with a packed international schedule ahead.

Washington Sundar suffered a hamstring injury during the third ODI against England. (AFP)

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Meanwhile, former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has questioned Washington Sundar’s selection for the Afghanistan T20Is. Sundar suffered a hamstring injury during the third ODI against England and has since been at the Centre of Excellence (COE) for his recovery. Srikkanth feels the all-rounder has not done enough to prove his match fitness before being picked for the series, raising concerns over the selection process.

"He is good in Tests but didn't play in Sri Lanka. How is he fit now in two weeks? He has not proved his match-fitness so what is the use? You must play some matches at some level to show your fitness before being picked for India. You can't just play with a doctor's certificate. Washington Sundar seems to be injured after every two or three series," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

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While acknowledging the all-rounder’s impressive transition to Test cricket, the former India captain feels Sundar has lost his rhythm in the shorter format after a difficult run against Ireland and England.

"He was smashed in Ireland and England. He started his cricket from the T20 format. He moved brilliantly to Test cricket, but he has lost his rhythm in white-ball cricket," he added.

“Will go with Reddy over Dube, but…”

Srikkanth also weighed in on Nitish Kumar Reddy’s fitness situation, saying he would prefer the all-rounder over Shivam Dube if he can prove his match fitness. However, with little time left before the Afghanistan series, Nitish may not get an opportunity to do so .

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"If Nitish Kumar Reddy proves his match-fitness, I'll go with him over Dube. But now there is no time for him to prove his match-fitness. What match can he play now before the Afghanistan series? It's always better to prove your fitness by playing a match over doctor's certificate. Anyone can get a doctor's certificate like we used to for leaves in school," said Srikkanth.