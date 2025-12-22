Srikkanth’s ‘yes-man’ theory on Gautam Gambhir debunked as ‘outside talk’: ‘Never happens internally’

1983 World Cup hero Madan Lal has dismissed claims that India’s T20 World Cup squad was picked on the basis of players being “yes-men” to head coach Gautam Gambhir, calling such theories just outside talk. The selection committee took some tough calls while finalising India’s 15-member T20 World Cup squad, with notable names like Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma missing out. Gill, who was serving as the T20I vice-captain, was left out following a late change to the squad composition, as the team management opted to go with a wicketkeeper-opener combination instead. Gautam Gambhir gets support from Madan Lal.(Hindustan Times )

A couple of months ago, Madan's former teammate Kris Srikkanth took a dig at Gambhir after Harshit Rana was picked for the limited-overs tour of Australia, referring to the pacer as a “yes-man” selection. The comment drew a sharp response from Gambhir, who criticised the remark during a press conference and dismissed the narrative.

However, Madan strongly dismissed claims of favouritism in India’s T20 World Cup selections, rejecting the idea that players are chosen as “yes-man” and stressing that decisions at the national level are driven by merit and team requirements, not personal preferences.

“I don’t agree with this ‘yes-man.' That doesn’t happen in Indian cricket. You are running a national team, not a club team where you just need someone to agree with everything. There is no such thing as a ‘yes-man’ here, where someone is played just because another person wants it," Lal said on the YouTube channel Kadak.

He further addressed the speculation surrounding India’s team selection process, brushing aside external chatter and insisting that such narratives have no place within the national setup, where decisions are made under constant scrutiny and with accountability to both the country and the global cricketing community

“All these are outside talks. This never really happens internally. This is the Indian national team, an international team. The whole world is watching, and everyone in our country is watching the team. I don’t agree that such things happen,” he added.

Also Read - Criticise, judge and blame Shubman Gill all you want, but vilifying him will tear down Indian cricket’s next generation

Meanwhile, in recent times, Gambhir has been facing criticism for his approach as head coach, as the constant chopping, changing, and experimenting with the batting lineup has come under scrutiny.

"Gautam Gambhir has his own style"

However, Lal backed Gambhir, pointing out that the T20 format allows for greater flexibility. With the World Cup approaching, he said the head coach is well within his rights to make such calls to assess which players suit specific roles best.

“Look, Gambhir has his own style. As a coach, whether it is the assistant coach or any of the foreign coaches involved, they are all responsible. The T20 format offers a lot of flexibility. In many situations, such as during the recent T20 international series against South Africa, he must have experimented. With the World Cup coming up, he would have been thinking about which player fits best in which role. But there is no harm in doing all these things because the coach is answerable to everyone. If the team doesn’t do well, the coach is responsible, not anyone else,” he added.