'SRK winning it in style!': Shahrukh Khan hits last-ball six to seal Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title for Tamil Nadu -VIDEO

It was agony for Karnataka and absolute ecstasy for Tamil Nadu as Shahrukh Khan, 'Naam to suna hi hoga', held his nerves in the final delivery of the summit clash to smash a huge six over deep square leg to finish it off in style for Tamil Nadu as they lifted their record third Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy defeating Karnataka by four wickets.

Prateek Jain was trusted to defend 16 in the final over. Sai Kishore, who starred for Tamil Nadu with the ball throughout the tournament, smashed the widish delivery for a four towards third man. A nervy Prateek did pull things back with five singles in the next three balls but also delivered two extras with wide deliveries. With six needed off the final ball, Prateek went leg side and little wide as well, but Shahrukh whipped it over deep square leg for a maximum.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Shahrukh's heroics…

Hari Nishanth got Tamil Nadu off to a flier in 152 chase with 12-ball 23 before the innings looked to slow down for the side. N Jagadeesan and captain Vijay Shankar looked to rebuild, but their sluggish efforts were put to halt by KC Cariappa who dismissed them both in one over before they lost two more in a space of 11 deliveries. Eventually it was Shahrukh to the rescue as he smashed three sixes and a boundary in his 15-ball 33 to take Tamil Nadu home.

"There were a lot of things in my mind, but I tried to keep it simple. The ball was rough and the wicket was slow, so I wanted to connect it off the middle. I was waiting to hit it over long-on, and I got the room to get it over square leg," he said after the win.

