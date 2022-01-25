'Start thinking about him': Chopra says Ashwin, Jayant not long-term ODI players for India, names surprise replacement

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has made a surprising statement following India's 3-0 defeat to South Africa in the ODI series, stating that senior off-spinner R Ashwin and Jayant Yadav are not long-term selections and they need to turn back to leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

While speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Ashwin stated that Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin didn't look very effective on the tour and that Jayant Yadav doesn't seem like a long-term prospect either.

“Our spin bowling has not been great. Ashwin was there with Yuzi Chahal and you took just three wickets in three matches. Jayant Yadav was played, he was slightly unfortunate. But Jayant Yadav is not your long-term ODI prospect any which way. So Ashwin is not there, Jayant is not there.”

“When you went last time, you bowled with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal and you kept them on a tight leash. The opposing team kept a stranglehold on you, they take three wickets in one match and we took three wickets in the entire series. If we are not doing that penetrative bowling with spin, it means you need to make a change,” he explained.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Chopra went on to add that the KL Rahul-led side missed Jadeja and India definitely need to play two leg spinners.

"India definitely missed Jadeja but start thinking about Kuldeep or play two leg-spinners. Do anything but you need to get spinners who can pick wickets in the middle overs.

“Containment will not work, 55 runs in 10 overs is just not good enough. Honestly, you can get hit for 70 in 10 overs but three wickets should be there,” he concluded.