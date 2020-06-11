Starting slowly will be key: Dinesh Karthik on training resumption for India cricketers

cricket

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 17:44 IST

India wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik believes it is important for players not to rush into things as far as resumption of training is concerned and that the key to proper training will be for the cricketers to start off slowly before increasing the load. Karthik, who plans on resuming training in Chennai soon due to restrictions in the city being, feels it is all the important especially for the bowlers to take it slow initially or else they may carry the risk of sustaining a serious injury.

“I think a minimum of four weeks so that the body is used to playing. You need to start slowly first, it’s going to be quality then you need to slowly increase the quantity and then the intensity,” Karthik said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

“To do that in a proper way, I think it will take at least four weeks, especially for the fast-bowlers because they are coming off a very quiet time, to go and start bowling 140-150 clicks through the day, at different points of the day when the heat will vary, it’s going to be a good challenge for them, a massive challenge for them.”

Karthik further revealed how he drew inspiration from wife and India squash player Dipika Pallikal. After the initial home-bound training during the lockdown, Karthik explained how he felt disoriented at first, but looking at how motivated Pallikal is, gave Karthik the desire to break those shackles.

“In the lockdown, initially, I was happy to train, I was happy to be at home doing stuff, but it go 2, then 3 and 4 weeks, I was kind of disoriented. I don’t know when my next cricket game is, what am I training for, it was boring at times. So, then I see this person who is playing an individual sport, go and push yourself every day you know,” Karthik said.

“Same situation, she doesn’t know when the next tournament is. I have a feeling cricket will probably start before squash, but she’s still training like this without any game around the corner. That’s when you see somebody doing that at home and you feel like, ‘I also need to push myself.’”