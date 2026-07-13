Stephen Fleming and CSK mutually part ways, end iconic 18-year IPL association

Chennai Super Kings and Stephen Fleming have mutually parted ways, bringing an end to an 18-year association that produced one of the most successful coach-franchise partnerships in Indian Premier League history.

Stephen Fleming has parted ways with the Chennai Super Kings. (PTI)

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Fleming joined CSK as a player during the inaugural IPL season in 2008 before taking charge as head coach in 2009. He remained at the helm for the next 17 years, becoming central to the franchise’s identity alongside former captain MS Dhoni.

Under Fleming, CSK won five IPL titles - in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023 - and lifted the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20 trophy twice. They reached 10 IPL finals and qualified for the playoffs a record 12 times during his tenure.

The decision was taken following what the franchise described as a series of “open and honest discussions” between Fleming and the CSK management.

The separation comes after CSK failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs for a third consecutive season in 2026, an unprecedented period of decline for a franchise historically associated with consistency. Fleming had acknowledged during the season that his position would ultimately be judged on results.

“Stephen Fleming was the heartbeat of our coaching unit": CSK owner

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{{^usCountry}} CSK owner Rupa Gurunath paid tribute to Fleming’s role in shaping the franchise over nearly two decades. “Stephen Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise. For nearly two decades, he has helped shape our identity, vision, and pursuit of excellence,” Gurunath said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CSK owner Rupa Gurunath paid tribute to Fleming’s role in shaping the franchise over nearly two decades. “Stephen Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise. For nearly two decades, he has helped shape our identity, vision, and pursuit of excellence,” Gurunath said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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“On behalf of everyone at the Super Kings franchise, we extend our deepest gratitude for his unwavering commitment, passion, and leadership. While our journey together on the field comes to a close, he will always remain an integral part of the team’s legacy.”

CSK managing director KS Viswanathan highlighted Fleming’s ability to build a stable environment and manage players across different generations. “From the earliest days of this journey, Fleming helped define not just how we played, but what we wanted to be as a franchise,” Viswanathan said.

“He built a culture rooted in consistency, humility, and putting the team first. His ability to understand people and bring out the best from individuals across the team has been one of his greatest strengths.”

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Fleming described his time with CSK as the “privilege” of his coaching career and said he would continue supporting the franchise.

“Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved,” Fleming said.

“Together, we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come.”

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CSK have not yet announced Fleming’s successor. His departure leaves the franchise facing its biggest structural transition since its entry into the IPL, with the hierarchy now tasked with finding the first new head coach since 2009.