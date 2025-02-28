Steve Smith applauded for 'rare sportsmanship' after withdrawing run out appeal despite AFG batter wandering off crease

Australia captain Steve Smith displayed remarkable sportsmanship during his team’s crucial Champions Trophy Group B clash against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday. In the high-stakes encounter, Smith sportingly decided to withdraw an appeal for a run out during the 48th over of the game, with Afghanistan inching towards a competitive total. Steve Smith withdraws a run out appeal(JioHotstar)

Afghanistan's lower-order stitched together a gritty fightback led by Azmatullah Omarzai (67), and in the 47th over, the half-centurion guided a slower delivery towards mid-wicket to retain strike. However, his partner, Noor Ahmad, unaware that the over had not yet officially concluded, momentarily stepped out of his crease at the striker’s end.

Australian wicket-keeper Josh Inglis, ever alert, collected the ball cleanly and swiftly dislodged the bails, catching Noor out of his ground. It was an opportunity for Australia to appeal and potentially claim their ninth wicket.

But before any official review could be considered, Smith immediately intervened, signaling for the appeal to be withdrawn.

Smith’s gesture on Friday stood in stark contrast to the controversial incident that took place during the Ashes in 2023, when Australia's Alex Carey ran Jonny Bairstow out when the England batter walked out of the crease after leaving a delivery. Bairstow was eventually given out as Pat Cummins, the Australian captain, retained the appeal.

Afghanistan face a must-win situation in their final group match of the tournament against Australia. The side registered a stunning win over England earlier this week, knocking Jos Buttler's men out of the tournament. With Australia and South Africa, both on three points each, Afghanistan (2 points) will seal a semi-final berth if they clinch a win in Lahore on Friday.

Australia, meanwhile, will remain alive in the competition despite a loss; however, Smith's men will then have to depend on arch-rivals England to beat South Africa in their final Group B match to proceed to the semi-finals.

So far, India and New Zealand have qualified for the semis but the two sides will meet on Sunday to ascertain the final standings in Group A.