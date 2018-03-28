Steve Smith, David Warner slapped one-year bans by Cricket Australia, to miss IPL 2018

Steve Smith and David Warner, the disgraced captain and vice-captain of the Australian cricket team, have been banished from cricket for 12 months. Cameron Bancroft, whose ball-tampering tactics during the Cape Town Test were exposed by TV cameras, has been handed a nine-month suspension. All players can challenge their bans.

On the wake of the Cricket Australia bans, the BCCI has now decided that Steve Smith and David Warner will not be allowed to participate in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. Smith (Rajasthan Royals) and Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) had already stepped down as captains. The IPL franchises will be allowed to go for replacements.

Smith, Warner and Bancroft are on their way back from South Africa after Cricket Australia found them guilty of breaching the Australian team’s code of conduct. The three replacement players are Matthew Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell and Joe Burns.

The Cricket Australia Board has endorsed Tim Paine as captain of the Australian team.

The preliminary findings by Cricket Australia confirmed that prior knowledge of the incident in Cape Town was confined to only the three players reported.

Cricket Australia Chairman, David Peever said: “We understand and share the anger of fans and the broader Australian community about the events that unfolded in Cape Town on Saturday.

“This issue goes beyond the technical nature of the offences and various codes of conduct. It is about the integrity and reputation of Australian Cricket and Australian sport.

“Ultimately, it is about whether Australians can feel proud of their national sporting teams.

“That depends as much on the way the players conduct themselves, as it does about winning or losing.

“It is about how we play the game,” Peever concluded.

Cricket Australia CEO, James Sutherland said: “In view of the broader reputational and integrity issues involved, the sanctions that will be contemplated are significant. The process must therefore be thorough to ensure that all relevant issues have been examined.”