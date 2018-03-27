Steve Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft sent home by Cricket Australia

Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have been sent home by Cricket Australia for breaching the Board’s Code of Conduct in the ball-tampering row during the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

Following the suspension, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland announced that Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw and Joe Burns would be flown in as replacements for the trio. Tim Paine will officially captain Australia in the Johannesburg Test starting Friday.

Addressing the press conference, Sutherland announced that Smith, Warner and Bancroft have been officially reported for breaching article 2.3.5 of Cricket Australia’s Code of Conduct and that the sanctions would be announced tomorrow which will be significant. “This issue goes beyond the technical nature of the offences and various codes of conduct. It is about the integrity and reputation of Australian Cricket and Australian sport,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland apologized to the cricket fans in Australia and also to Cricket South Africa for the ball-tampering row. “We understand and share the anger of fans and the broader Australian community about the events that unfolded in Cape Town on Saturday. I want to apologise to Cricket South Africa and the fans for allowing this event to overshadow this wonderful series,” Sutherland said.

Lehmann to coach

Sutherland brushed aside media reports which said current Australian coach Darren Lehmann has resigned. Sutherland said the knowledge of the ball-tampering was limited to just three people. “The key finding in the investigation was that prior knowledge limited to just three players. Darren Lehmann will continue to coach the side,” Sutherland said.

Bancroft, allegedly under the instruction of Smith, was caught on camera using sticky tape to pick up granules of dirt off the pitch to rub on the ball in order to generate reverse swing.

The Australian opener admitted he panicked when he saw close-up images of himself on the big screen, leading him to try to conceal the tape in his underwear, an image shown around the cricketing world and reproduced on websites and numerous newspapers.

South Africa lead the series 2-1.