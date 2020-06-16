e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Steve Smith names Pakistan pacer as ‘most skillful’ bowler he has faced

Steve Smith names Pakistan pacer as ‘most skillful’ bowler he has faced

During a recent Instagram live session, the former Aussie captain was responding to questions from fans. When asked to name the fast bowler he finds difficult to face, Smith picked Pakistan’s talented left arm seamer Mohammad Amir.

cricket Updated: Jun 16, 2020 15:02 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
Australia's Steve Smith.
Australia's Steve Smith. (Action Images via Reuters)
         

Australian superstar Steven Smith is among the best batsmen of the current generation. There is no bowling attack or condition in the world that he hasn’t dominated. So, when he showers praise on a bowler it really means a lot.

During a recent Instagram live session, the former Aussie captain was responding to questions from fans. When asked to name the fast bowler he finds difficult to face, Smith picked Pakistan’s talented left arm seamer Mohammad Amir.

ALSO READ: Steve Smith names the most impressive player from Indian Cricket Team

“Mohammad Amir, I think is the most skillful I’ve faced,” Smith said.

Amir was banned from internation cricket for 5 years due to his role in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that rocked Pakistan cricket. He was allowed to play international cricket since and he has put some great performances ever since.

It was Amir’s guile that helped Pakistan topple favourites India in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. The left arm pacer has played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 48 T20 internationals for Pakistan.

Smith has himself made a stunning comeback to international cricket after being banned for a year due to his role in the ball tampering controversy against South Africa.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Galwan valley face-off: Rajnath Singh reviews situation in Ladakh
Galwan valley face-off: Rajnath Singh reviews situation in Ladakh
Furious at torture of 2 staffers by Pak’s ISI, India to put downgrade in ties on table
Furious at torture of 2 staffers by Pak’s ISI, India to put downgrade in ties on table
Face-off between India and China in Galwan valley: What we know so far
Face-off between India and China in Galwan valley: What we know so far
‘Don’t have daring to visit Mumbai right now’: Union minister Nitin Gadkari
‘Don’t have daring to visit Mumbai right now’: Union minister Nitin Gadkari
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19: CMO
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19: CMO
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
Watch: Snow leopard climbs rocky cliff in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park
Watch: Snow leopard climbs rocky cliff in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In