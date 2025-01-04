Steve Smith's wife Dani distraught after Praisdh Krishna stops husband from getting 10,000-run milestone in Sydney

Steve Smith's wife Dani Willis was distraught after her husband was dismissed five short of the landmark 10000th run by Prasidh Krishna on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney. Smith, who got a snorter from Krishna on the first ball of the spell, got stuck into the youngster with a booming pull shot for six and a slashing square drive for four. But just when it was looking like Smith had gotten the measure of the young Indian right-arm pacer, Krishna came up with a special delivery to give India a much-needed breakthrough against the run of play. Steve's wife Dani reacts after he alls five short of completing 10000 Test runs

Just at the stroke of the Lunch break, Krishna bowled the fullest delivery of his spell and got it to shape away. Smith, expected a back of a length delivery, was rooted to the crease. He poked at it, and the ball kissed the outside edge of his bat, landing in the slip cordon.

Till that ball, Smith hadn't put a foot wrong and looked set to become the fourth Australian after Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting. But he was dismissed for 33, just five runs short of the landmark.

As Smith made a long and slow walk back to the pavilion, his wife, Dani, who was present in the SCG stands, had a resigned look on her face.

India make a roaring comeback in SCG Test

Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Reddy more than made up for skipper Jasprit Bumrah’s absence as India bowled out Australia for 181. While the lead is minimal, it will certainly give a psychological advantage to India after Siraj (3/51 in 16 overs), Prasidh (3/42 in 15 overs) and Reddy (2/32 in 7 overs) did their bit in the post-lunch session after skipper Bumrah left the venue to undergo precautionary scans.

The captain could bowl only one over before leaving the field handing over the reins to Virat Kohli, who took over from exactly where he had left in January 2022, proactive with bowling changes and animated as ever.

If the turning point was Steve Smith’s (33) dismissal just before lunch, Prasidh came from round the wicket from the Paddington End and removed Alex Carey (21) with an angled-in delivery. Carey was looking good but once Prasidh found his length, he was literally unplayable.

Debutant Beau Webster (57) justified his selection with a half-century but it was Reddy, coming for his second spell, who suddenly sparked a collapse with wickets of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, both done in by subtle movement off the surface.

Prasidh dealt the final blow. He used the uneven bounce and cracks off the surface to get one bounce awkwardly at Webster and Jaiswal snaffled the catch.