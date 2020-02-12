Stump-mic cable saves Meg Lanning from run-out in bizarre incident - Watch

cricket

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 18:01 IST

There have a number of bizarre incidents on the cricket field over the years but during the women’s tri-series summit clash between India and Australia on Wednesday, the fans got to witness something that has rarely taken place in record history. Australia’s Meg Lanning went for a quick single after hitting the ball towards mid-wicket but Shikha Pandey was on to it in a flash. She picked up the ball and her throw looked all set to hit the stumps. However, it connected with the stump mic wire and after causing a minor explosion on the pitch, the ball flew away in another direction. It was a lucky reprieve for the cricketer as she went on to take another run on overthrows.

“That’s hit that box and they’re sneaking an extra run. That’s cheeky from Meg Lanning.” Australian cricketer Elyse Villani said while doing commentary.

“That is where the spirit of cricket comes in as well because you know that when someone has a shot at the stumps and it hits any part of the batter, the batter generally doesn’t run again. There’s always a scenario… if you need another one to win in a World Cup final do you (run to) win? “Technically you can but with the spirit of cricket you generally don’t,” she said.

Another example of technology saving the batter!



Have you ever seen this before? #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/oQkGOuTyWO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 12, 2020

Smriti Mandhana’s 37-ball 66 went in vain as Australia claimed the tri-nation women’s T20 series with a gritty 11-run win following a sensational five-wicket haul by spinner Jess Jonassen.

Set a target of 156, India were all out for 144 after being 115 for three in the 15th over.

Seasoned left-arm spinner Jonassen was the star of the show with brilliant figures of 5 for 12 in four overs, making her only the third Australian bowler to return a five-for in the women’s T20 format.

(With agency inputs)