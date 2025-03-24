‘Stumping from MS Dhoni was out of this world': Noor Ahmad credits India legend's ‘great support’ in stunning CSK debut

Chennai Super Kings began their IPL 2025 campaign on a strong note, sealing a four-wicket win vs Mumbai Indians in their season opener on Sunday. Chasing 156 runs, CSK reached 158/6 in 19.1 overs, with opener Rachin Ravindra smacking the match-winning six. Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad, center, celebrates with teammate Mahendra Singh Dhoni the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Tilak Verma.(AP)

Meanwhile, Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad was adjudged as Player of the Match, returning with figures of 4/18 in four overs. Noor was purchased by CSK in the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah for ₹10 crores. He is also the franchise’s highest purchase in the auction.

Speaking after the match, Noor expressed his desire to perform for CSK on a strong note this season, and also thanked MS Dhoni. “It feels special to play here in the IPL. Happy for the team and happy with the contribution. The focus was to land the ball in the right area and the wicket of Surya was special, and the stumping from MSD was out of this world. Feels great to have someone like Mahi bhai behind the stumps, it is a great support for me,,” he said.

During the run-chase, opener Rachin Ravindra was CSK’s star man, remaining unbeaten with a knock of 65* runs off 45 balls. Meanwhile, even opener Ruturaj Gaikwad got a half-century, slamming 53 runs off 26 balls. For MI’s bowling department, Vignesh Puthur took three wickets.

MI had a total batting collapse in the first innings, and somehow managed to post 155/9. Other than Noor, Khaleel Ahmed also dominated vs MI and took three wickets.

Speaking after the match, CSK skipper Gaikwad said, “Happy to be on the winning side, loved to have been more clinical but that is how the game goes. That is the requirement of the team (talking about the move to bat at three) and that gives the team more balance and I am really happy to change my position.”

“The spinners were right on point and right after the auction, one thing we were really excited was all those three spinners bowling in tandem at Chepauk. Khaleel is experienced and Noor is an X factor and that is why we wanted him in the team and good to have Ash as well. He (Dhoni) is more fitter this year and he is still looking young.”