Sunil Gavaskar delivers brutal Riyan Parag verdict after ‘suicidal’ move derails RR playoffs push

The Indian Premier League 2026 has entered the decisive phase of the tournament, where every on-field decision can become the fine margin between qualification and elimination. On Saturday, the high-octane clash between hosts Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium showcased exactly how one decision can alter the course of a campaign.

Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag reacts after Delhi Capitals won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match, in New Delhi(PTI)

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Riyan Parag returned to the RR setup as captain after missing the previous game against Gujarat Titans because of hamstring issues. However, he failed to guide his side over the line as Rajasthan suffered their third consecutive defeat, missing a golden opportunity to move above Punjab Kings on the points table.

Even though RR still have a game in hand, they failed to snatch fourth place from Punjab, who continue to hold the final qualification spot despite suffering their sixth consecutive defeat earlier in the day against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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{{^usCountry}} Following Rajasthan’s loss, India legend Sunil Gavaskar pointed out certain match-changing decisions from Parag and labelled one of them “suicidal” — potentially the kind RR could regret if they fail to qualify for the playoffs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following Rajasthan’s loss, India legend Sunil Gavaskar pointed out certain match-changing decisions from Parag and labelled one of them “suicidal” — potentially the kind RR could regret if they fail to qualify for the playoffs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gavaskar particularly criticised the decision to hand the ball to all-rounder Donovan Ferreira for the 18th over while defending 193. The surface offered little assistance to spin, yet Ferreira, bowling his first over of the match, conceded 16 runs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gavaskar particularly criticised the decision to hand the ball to all-rounder Donovan Ferreira for the 18th over while defending 193. The surface offered little assistance to spin, yet Ferreira, bowling his first over of the match, conceded 16 runs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Handing the ball to Donovan Ferreira to bowl the 18th over was a suicidal move. You are bringing a slow bowler on a pitch offering him no help. He was just bowling in the slot. It was his first over of the match. He had also scored a golden duck with the bat. Sometimes you must look at where the luck is going that day,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports’ ‘Amul Cricket Live’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Handing the ball to Donovan Ferreira to bowl the 18th over was a suicidal move. You are bringing a slow bowler on a pitch offering him no help. He was just bowling in the slot. It was his first over of the match. He had also scored a golden duck with the bat. Sometimes you must look at where the luck is going that day,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports’ ‘Amul Cricket Live’. {{/usCountry}}

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Gavaskar’s remarks carried extra weight because Ferreira had already endured a forgettable outing earlier in the evening. Despite enjoying a strong season with the bat overall, he departed for a golden duck after falling to a masterful spell from Mitchell Starc, who returned figures of 4/40 to restrict Rajasthan to 193.

At one stage, RR had looked set for a total well beyond 220 thanks to the explosive start from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Parag himself.

As Gavaskar pointed out, Parag perhaps failed to read the conditions and the momentum of the game, especially after Ferreira had already suffered a disappointing outing with the bat. For a part-time all-rounder, making an immediate impact at the death after a poor batting performance is never easy.

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“If he had scored 40 or 50 runs and was high on confidence, giving him an over would have made sense. But he got out first ball, and you still gave him the ball. He went for 16 runs in that over, and the match was gone. Done and dusted. Riyan Parag could have handed the ball to a proper bowler, a regular bowler. Even if that bowler gave away 20 runs, that's not the point. The point is that at that crucial stage, giving the ball to Donovan Ferreira was a suicidal decision by Rajasthan Royals,” Gavaskar added.

While there remains a significant learning curve ahead for the young captain, such moments are likely to shape Parag’s leadership journey with Rajasthan, who currently sit sixth on the table with 12 points and continue chasing their first playoff qualification under his captaincy.

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Rajasthan had also missed out in 2025, with Parag serving as stand-in skipper for Sanju Samson, who missed most of the season because of injuries.

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