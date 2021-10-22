Sunil Gavaskar points out two major reasons behind India's ‘weakness’ in ICC knockout matches

Team India's struggles in the knock-out stages of ICC tournaments have been a cause of worry for the team management over the years. Since lifting the 2013 Champions Trophy, India have failed to win an ICC title despite consistent performances in the group stages.

While the side conceded defeat to New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship earlier this year, the Virat Kohli-led Team India lost to the same opponents in the semi-finals of 2019 World Cup, which was also its last limited-overs ICC assignment.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar talked in detail about India's concerns in knockouts, saying that there needs to be a change in mindset while approaching a final.

"One of India's weaknesses in knockouts has been the selection of final XI. Sometimes, it's also about the mindset. It is often said that 'runs on the board' matter a lot in the final, and that you should bat first. Even if you score 140, it is difficult for the opposition to maintain 7 rpo in the chase; specifically in international cricket," Gavaskar said on 'Salaam Cricket' show on Sports Tak.

The legendary cricketer also talked about the pressures of chasing in knockout matches.

"We haven't done that (batted first). Batting second invites pressure; if you lose wickets early, you need a consolidation period of 7-8 overs, so it becomes difficult to catch up," he added.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, commenting on Gavaskar's concerns over batting second, added that West Indies provides a fruitful template for chasing in limited-overs cricket.

"Teams need to be brave; take example from West Indies. Even if they lose two wickets early, they won't stop being aggressive. More often than not, their batters steer the team out of pressure," said Akram.

He also pointed out that the 'run-a-ball' strategy tends to do more harm than good in the chase.

"With the Pakistan side, the batters usually go run-a-ball after early wickets. You're bound to have a couple of dot balls with that strategy because you're not going for shots, you're just aiming for singles," said the former Pakistan pacer.