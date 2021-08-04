Sunil Gavaskar predicts the scoreline of India vs England Test series

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also predicted the outcome of upcoming India vs England five-match Test series. The legendary cricketer batted for an India win by a 4-0 or 3-1 margin, depending on the weather, adding that the visitors would emerge victorious anyway as England is depleted and their batting brittle.

"My prediction is, if again this time I am making it contingent (on) to the weather... if the hot conditions are there, hot conditions are there for 22 out of possible 25 days, then I think India will win 4-0.

"In case you have a situation where the weather is going to be a factor, then I think India will win 3-1, but I think India will still go on to win, because England is now a very depleted side, and their batting, as we saw in the series against New Zealand, is being brittle," Gavaskar said in a select media interaction ahead of the first Test in Trent Bridge, Nottingham beginning on Wednesday.

One of the big battles would be between seasoned pacer James Anderson and Virat Kohli, and Gavaskar has backed the India captain to come out triumphant.

"Looking at the way Kohli adapted in 2018, looking at the way he was so certain around off-stump, his shot selection was so immaculate... "... I just think Anderson as a fast bowler getting three-year older and Virat Kohli getting three years more experienced, and I think batsmen are at their peak around this 28-33-34, I do believe that Virat Kohli will come out triumphs like he did in 2018," said Gavaskar.

The likes of Kohli and Pujara haven't scored a Test hundred for a while but Gavaskar felt that would not play on their minds.

"I think it is a great incentive for both of them, both of them are run hungry batsmen, both of them want to get big hundreds. But I don't think it is going to play on their minds," he said.

"It doesn't play on your mind, no batsman thinks that far ahead, a good/great batsman only thinks about the next ball, they don't even think of the previous ball, and both these batsmen without doubt are very great players," he signed off.