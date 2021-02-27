India vs England: 'Some extreme criticism not really fair,' Sunil Gavaskar weighs in on Ahmedabad pitch debate
If there were a few disagreements over the pitch after the 2nd Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the 3rd Test between the two teams at Motera Stadium, has caused a full-fledged debate over the pitch and the playing conditions. The five-day contest did not last even two full days as the Virat Kohli-led side won the match just after the Dinner break by 10 wickets on Day 2.
In spite of being played with the pink-ball under lights, the Ahmedabad pitch proved to be a turner, as India spinners Axar Patel and R Ashwin wreaked havoc, helping the hosts to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series.
Also read: Bumrah released from India squad on personal request ahead of 4th Test
While various cricketers including former England cricketer Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook, Andrew Strauss, and David Lloyd have questioned the pitch, there are others such as Geoffrey Boycott, Michael Atherton, and Nasser Hussain, who did not blame the pitch, but instead questioned England's tactics and batting in the match.
On being asked about the same, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that some of the "extreme criticism" of the pitch is not "really fair".
"It’s a free world. They are entitled to their opinions. When you look at some of the more sober criticisms, you realise that some of the extreme criticism is not really fair," Gavaskar told The Indian Express.
"As you say, Geoffrey, Nasser, and, Athers have spoken fairly. The rest of the criticism is not really worth taking your headphones off to listen to," Gavaskar added.
Also read: 'Have played on grassy pitches in England where batting was impossible'
On being asked to give his "honest assessment" on the pitch, Gavaskar said: "It was not a pitch where the ball was misbehaving constantly. Nothing was kicking up alarmingly.
"Neither was there any great invariable bounce that the ball would shoot. Here, the bounce was actually true, almost. Yes, there was spin but Test match batsmen should be able to handle the turn or the straighter ones.
"Challenging, but not treacherously challenging. If you look at the dismissals, the batsmen have contributed to their own downfall. More than the pitch, it was about the mindset which did them in. Rohit Sharma’s batting in both innings showed you could score runs on this pitch," he signed off.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Some extreme criticism not really fair,' Gavaskar weighs in on pitch debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motera may escape ICC 'Red Eye' as 4th Test pitch promises to be batting beauty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road Safety World Series: India name star-studded squad, Sachin-Sehwag to open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NZ vs Aus: Third and fourth T20I to be played behind closed doors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I'll call him a legend when I meet him next': Harbhajan lauds India bowler
- India vs England: Harbhajan Singh did not hold back his praise for the India bowler and his contribution towards the Indian team over the years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who can replace Finch as Australia T20 captain? Chappell names 3 picks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Didn't report spot-fixing approach as I thought it won't remain confidential'
- Akmal was initially banned for three years from all cricket activities on February 20 last year for not reporting approaches made to him for spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI announces India women's ODI and T20I squads for South Africa series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'They were either bowled or LBW': Sachin's praise for 'brilliant' India bowler
- Indian spinners combined to pick up 19 wickets against England in the third Test in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bumrah released from India squad on personal request ahead of 4th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England's Chris Woakes flies back home, won't be part of fourth Test vs India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shobha De shares a meme on Ravi Shastri, India head coach responds
- India head coach Ravi Shastri responded to a meme on him that was shared by columnist Shobha De.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gambhir says life of soldiers more important than resumption of cricket with Pak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: That's the way the pitch crumbles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Have played on grassy pitches in England where batting was impossible'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox