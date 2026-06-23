Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI to think about players after Afghanistan series fails to grab eyeballs: ‘Cheapening India cap’

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary batter and former India captain, made a humble request to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), urging the body to consider players' welfare and give centrally contracted players one month's rest every calendar year. The 1983 World Cup winner made this remark after the conclusion of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which the Men in Blue won 3-0. It is worth noting that the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan was played just six days after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans.

Sunil Gavaskar made a request to the BCCI (Deepak Salvi)

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Gavaskar said he understands that the BCCI has to act like a big brother to nations like Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka, but urged the board to also consider player welfare and the health and fitness of cricketers. The series between India and Afghanistan failed to attract an audience, and the ODIs in Lucknow and Chennai were played in front of half-full stadiums.

The former India captain also added that rest and rotation of players cheapen the India cap, and the best players should only take the field for the national team.

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar goes off on overseas players ‘feigning injury’ during IPL: ‘Ordinary stars become millionaires’

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{{^usCountry}} “Yes, BCCI is like the elder brother to countries like Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka, and have always tried to help them grow on the field and boost their finances by touring these countries. However, our cricketers’ health and fitness are also crucial and there should be a clear month’s rest for our players in the year. India is blessed with talent and so you can rotate the players but that is cheapening the India cap. The cap mustn’t be given because a player replaces the undroppable player who is rested. It has to be earned,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Yes, BCCI is like the elder brother to countries like Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka, and have always tried to help them grow on the field and boost their finances by touring these countries. However, our cricketers’ health and fitness are also crucial and there should be a clear month’s rest for our players in the year. India is blessed with talent and so you can rotate the players but that is cheapening the India cap. The cap mustn’t be given because a player replaces the undroppable player who is rested. It has to be earned,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “In the Test against Afghanistan who have been honest triers but nothing more, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul scored centuries, and Manav Suthar made an impressive debut. Jasprit Bumrah was rested but wouldn’t he have liked to have added a fifer or a tenfer to his career record against this team. When India is playing, then the best team must play, unless there are injuries of course. But this resting because of workload must be avoided as much as possible. Have a look at the calendar and you will see that India is playing every month somewhere or the other,” he added. ‘Think about fans’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In the Test against Afghanistan who have been honest triers but nothing more, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul scored centuries, and Manav Suthar made an impressive debut. Jasprit Bumrah was rested but wouldn’t he have liked to have added a fifer or a tenfer to his career record against this team. When India is playing, then the best team must play, unless there are injuries of course. But this resting because of workload must be avoided as much as possible. Have a look at the calendar and you will see that India is playing every month somewhere or the other,” he added. ‘Think about fans’ {{/usCountry}}

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Gavaskar added that if one wants to try out young players then the ‘A’ team and the U-19 side are the best means to give them a chance. He also added that the BCCI needs to think about the biggest stakeholder in the sport as well, the fans.

“Yes, by all means have ‘A’ team and U-19 matches so that young players get the opportunity and the experience, but please spare our elite players and ensure they as a team and not just as individuals get at least a month’s break in the year,” wrote Gavaskar.

“This year’s schedule is already done and nothing can be changed but since the thinking is to have the IPL start and finish early next year is there, then please add a month’s rest to not just the players but the fans of Indian cricket,” he added.

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India's next assignment is against Ireland where the two teams will play two T20Is in Belfast. After that, India will take on England in five T20Is and three ODIs, beginning July 1.

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