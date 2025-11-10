Sunil Gavaskar warns India women's World Cup winning team: 'These shameless people are using your win to...'

November 2, 2025, will always be etched in the annals of Indian cricket history. It was the day when the Indian women's cricket team finally laid to rest the ghost of their past to lift the World Cup for the first time ever. Years of heartbreak, agony and disappointment became a thing of the past as under Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women's team defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final to clinch the silverware. They had come close thrice – 2005, 2017 and 2020 – when they finished runner-up. Finally, redemption was theirs. The emergence of the Women's Premier League, coupled with the hard work put in by the players and coach Amol Muzumdar, paid off as India became your women's World Champions. Sunil Gavaskar, right, has given a heads-up to the Indian women's team(HT Photos)

The watershed moment sparked celebrations across the nation. The victorious women instantly became heroes and role models, inspiring countless young cricketers to take up the sport and follow in their footsteps. To honour their achievement, the BCCI announced a cash reward of INR 51 crore, in addition to the INR 40 crore prize from the ICC. Several state governments have also finalised individual awards for players such as Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Harleen Deol. However, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar has warned the girls not to get their expectations too high.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja ready for CSK exit after Dhoni talks; RR not content with Sam Curran as Samson deal faces twist

"Just a word of caution to the girls. Please don't get disappointed if some of the promised awards don’t come to you. In India, advertisers, and brands and individuals are quick to jump on the bandwagon and try and get free publicity for themselves on the shoulders of the winners. Have a look at the full-page advertising and hoardings congratulating the team. Unless they are team and individual players’ sponsors, the rest are only trying to promote their brands or themselves and giving nothing to the ones who have brought glory to Indian cricket," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

Gavaskar shares his experience

Gavaskar's warning stems from his personal experience. The Little Master recalled the incomplete promises made to him and his teammates after India's 1983 World Cup triumph, a victory that put Indian cricket on the global map and opened doors for generations to come. Yet, despite the accolades, several promised rewards remain undelivered to this day. Still, Gavaskar takes pride in the love and warmth he and his teammates received from the public, which he considers the truest form of appreciation.

"The 1983 team also were made many promises with loads of coverage in the media then. Almost all never materialised. The media can’t be blamed as they were happy to carry the lofty announcements, not realising that they also were being used by these shameless people. So girls, don’t fret if these shameless ones are using your win to promote themselves," added Gavaskar.

"The 1983 guys will tell you that so many decades down the line, the love and affection of the simple Indian cricket lover is our greatest wealth and so it will be yours too, when you also put your feet up. Heartiest congratulations once again. The nation is proud of you. Jai Hind."