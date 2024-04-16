549 runs and 81 boundaries: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru tear apart record books, write their own

The high-octane Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad scripted history at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was a run-fest on Monday night and the fans who were present at the stadium witnessed something special. Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru players Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli greet Sunrisers Hyderabad players after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match in Bengaluru,(PTI)

The visiting team batted first as they rode on Travis Head's century and Heinrich Klaasen's fifty to post the highest total in Indian Premier League history - 287/3 in 20 overs. However, it was not the only record which got broken as RCB put up a solid fight in front of a mammoth task and scored 262/7 in return. The two teams accumulated the highest aggregate score in a T20 match - 549 runs.

Meanwhile, earlier the record was also held by SRH but that time the opposition was Mumbai Indians and that match also happened in the ongoing season of IPL - in reply to Hyderabad's 277/3, Hardik Pandya and Co. scored 246/5 and the match aggregate was 523 runs.

Four out of IPL's top five totals in an innings have come in this season and we are not even halfway through the league stage.

Highest match aggregates in T20s

Sunrisers Hyderabad (287/3) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (262/7) - 549 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (277/3) and Mumbai Indians (246/5) - 523 runs

South Africa (259/4) and West Indies (258/5) - 517 runs

Multan Sultans (262/3) and Quetta Gladiators (253/8) - 515 runs

Middlesex (254/3) and Surrey (252/7) - 506 runs

SRH, who scored 277/3 against MI earlier this season, broke that record and smashed 287/3 - the highest in IPL history. Meanwhile, they are still second in the T20 history.

Highest totals in T20 history

Nepal - 314/3 vs Mongolia, 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 287/3 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024

Afghanistan - 278/3 vs Ireland, 2019

Czech Republic - 278/4 vs Turkey, 2019

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 277/3 vs Mumbai Indians, 2024

RCB lost the match but the fight they put up on Monday made them top the list of highest T20 scores while batting second.

Highest scores in T20 while batting second

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (262/7) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2024

South Africa (259/4) vs West Indies, 2023

Middlesex (254/3) vs Surrey, 2023

Quetta Gladiators (253/8) vs Multan Sultans, 2023

Central Districts (248/4) vs Otago, 2016

The batters on Monday took advantage of short boundaries and smashed the bowlers for fun all around the ground to script another record.

Most boundaries in a T20 match

81 SRH vs RCB Bengaluru 2024 [43 X 4s + 38 X 6s]

81 WI vs SA Centurion 2023 [46 X 4s + 35 X 6s]

78 Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Rawalpindi 2023 [45 X 4s + 33 X 6s]