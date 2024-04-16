549 runs and 81 boundaries: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru tear apart record books, write their own
Sunrisers Hyderabad(287/3) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (262/7) accumulated the highest aggregate score in a T20 match - 549 runs.
The high-octane Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad scripted history at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was a run-fest on Monday night and the fans who were present at the stadium witnessed something special.
The visiting team batted first as they rode on Travis Head's century and Heinrich Klaasen's fifty to post the highest total in Indian Premier League history - 287/3 in 20 overs. However, it was not the only record which got broken as RCB put up a solid fight in front of a mammoth task and scored 262/7 in return. The two teams accumulated the highest aggregate score in a T20 match - 549 runs.
Meanwhile, earlier the record was also held by SRH but that time the opposition was Mumbai Indians and that match also happened in the ongoing season of IPL - in reply to Hyderabad's 277/3, Hardik Pandya and Co. scored 246/5 and the match aggregate was 523 runs.
Four out of IPL's top five totals in an innings have come in this season and we are not even halfway through the league stage.
Highest match aggregates in T20s
Sunrisers Hyderabad (287/3) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (262/7) - 549 runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad (277/3) and Mumbai Indians (246/5) - 523 runs
South Africa (259/4) and West Indies (258/5) - 517 runs
Multan Sultans (262/3) and Quetta Gladiators (253/8) - 515 runs
Middlesex (254/3) and Surrey (252/7) - 506 runs
SRH, who scored 277/3 against MI earlier this season, broke that record and smashed 287/3 - the highest in IPL history. Meanwhile, they are still second in the T20 history.
Highest totals in T20 history
Nepal - 314/3 vs Mongolia, 2023
Sunrisers Hyderabad - 287/3 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024
Afghanistan - 278/3 vs Ireland, 2019
Czech Republic - 278/4 vs Turkey, 2019
Sunrisers Hyderabad - 277/3 vs Mumbai Indians, 2024
RCB lost the match but the fight they put up on Monday made them top the list of highest T20 scores while batting second.
Highest scores in T20 while batting second
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (262/7) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2024
South Africa (259/4) vs West Indies, 2023
Middlesex (254/3) vs Surrey, 2023
Quetta Gladiators (253/8) vs Multan Sultans, 2023
Central Districts (248/4) vs Otago, 2016
The batters on Monday took advantage of short boundaries and smashed the bowlers for fun all around the ground to script another record.
Most boundaries in a T20 match
81 SRH vs RCB Bengaluru 2024 [43 X 4s + 38 X 6s]
81 WI vs SA Centurion 2023 [46 X 4s + 35 X 6s]
78 Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Rawalpindi 2023 [45 X 4s + 33 X 6s]
Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, RCB vs SRH Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.