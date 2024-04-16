 549 runs and 81 boundaries: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru tear apart record books, write their own | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

549 runs and 81 boundaries: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru tear apart record books, write their own

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 16, 2024 06:11 AM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad(287/3) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (262/7) accumulated the highest aggregate score in a T20 match - 549 runs.

The high-octane Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad scripted history at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was a run-fest on Monday night and the fans who were present at the stadium witnessed something special.

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru players Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli greet Sunrisers Hyderabad players after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match in Bengaluru,(PTI)
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru players Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli greet Sunrisers Hyderabad players after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match in Bengaluru,(PTI)

The visiting team batted first as they rode on Travis Head's century and Heinrich Klaasen's fifty to post the highest total in Indian Premier League history - 287/3 in 20 overs. However, it was not the only record which got broken as RCB put up a solid fight in front of a mammoth task and scored 262/7 in return. The two teams accumulated the highest aggregate score in a T20 match - 549 runs.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Meanwhile, earlier the record was also held by SRH but that time the opposition was Mumbai Indians and that match also happened in the ongoing season of IPL - in reply to Hyderabad's 277/3, Hardik Pandya and Co. scored 246/5 and the match aggregate was 523 runs.

Four out of IPL's top five totals in an innings have come in this season and we are not even halfway through the league stage.

Highest match aggregates in T20s

Sunrisers Hyderabad (287/3) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (262/7) - 549 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (277/3) and Mumbai Indians (246/5) - 523 runs

South Africa (259/4) and West Indies (258/5) - 517 runs

Multan Sultans (262/3) and Quetta Gladiators (253/8) - 515 runs

Middlesex (254/3) and Surrey (252/7) - 506 runs

SRH, who scored 277/3 against MI earlier this season, broke that record and smashed 287/3 - the highest in IPL history. Meanwhile, they are still second in the T20 history.

Highest totals in T20 history

Nepal - 314/3 vs Mongolia, 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 287/3 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024

Afghanistan - 278/3 vs Ireland, 2019

Czech Republic - 278/4 vs Turkey, 2019

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 277/3 vs Mumbai Indians, 2024

RCB lost the match but the fight they put up on Monday made them top the list of highest T20 scores while batting second.

Highest scores in T20 while batting second

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (262/7) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2024

South Africa (259/4) vs West Indies, 2023

Middlesex (254/3) vs Surrey, 2023

Quetta Gladiators (253/8) vs Multan Sultans, 2023

Central Districts (248/4) vs Otago, 2016

The batters on Monday took advantage of short boundaries and smashed the bowlers for fun all around the ground to script another record.

Most boundaries in a T20 match

81 SRH vs RCB Bengaluru 2024 [43 X 4s + 38 X 6s]

81 WI vs SA Centurion 2023 [46 X 4s + 35 X 6s]

78 Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Rawalpindi 2023 [45 X 4s + 33 X 6s]

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, RCB vs SRH Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / 549 runs and 81 boundaries: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru tear apart record books, write their own
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On