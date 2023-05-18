Sunrisers Hyderabad can end Royal Challengers Bangalore's playoff hopes: SRH's predicted XI vs RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 18. The Aiden Markram-led side has lost its last two games and is out of playoff contention and will only play its last two games to salvage some pride.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won only four and lost eight of their twelve games so far(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After losing their opening two games convincingly to RR and LSG, SRH bounced back in style by winning their next two games against PBKS and KKR. But then lost consecutive games to MI, CSK and DC. They lost to DC in Hyderabad as the batters buckled under the pressure from the DC bowlers and SRH fell short of the 145-run target by 7 runs. SRH avenged the loss in Hyderabad by defeating DC by 9 runs in Delhi and getting a much-needed win under their belt. SRH then lost to KKR in Hyderabad. But unexpectedly beat RR in their next game. Since then they have lost consecutive games to LSG and GT.

Last time out, the SRH bowlers did well to restrict GT to 188/9 after GT looked odds on to score over 200 runs. But the batters never looked like chasing down the score and SRH fell short of the target by 34 runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won only four and lost eight of their twelve games so far and are second from bottom on the table. They could yet finish bottom if they lose both of their games and DC manage to win one of theirs.

There have been flashes of brilliance from the SRH batters but none of them have made consistent contributions so far this season. Before the season started SRH had one of the strongest teams on paper with a balanced bowling unit supporting an explosive batting unit but they have not been good enough this season and the batters have especially let the team down on multiple occasions. Against GT, the batters were poor once again as SRH were teetering at 59/7 before Klaasen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar stitched a partnership together to avoid SRH from being bowled out for under a hundred runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brook has scored 163 runs, Rahul Tripathi has scored 258 runs and Markram has scored 217 runs so far, Abhishek Sharma has also chipped in with 215 runs. Mayank Agarwal has scored 187 runs. Samad has chipped in with 169 runs.

Brook, Markram and Agarwal have all been very disappointing this season as before the season they were expected to be the main source of runs for the team.

Heinrich Klaasen has done really well down the order this season. He is the top scorer for the team this season with 326 runs so far.

As for the bowlers, Mayank Markande has picked up 12 wickets so far this season at an economy of seven. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the highest wicket-taker for the team after his five-for against GT and has now scalped 14 wickets. Marco Jansen has picked up 10 wickets. Natarajan has also chipped in with 9 wickets so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Umran Malik has also chipped in with 5 scalps but has been very expensive and has hence been omitted from the playing eleven for the last few games.

Vivrant Sharma is expected to come back into the side in place of Sanvir Singh and Fazalhaq Farooqi is expected to continue in the side in place of Phillips.

Openers: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma.

Middle order: Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Rahul Tripathi.

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma.

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Impact Player: Abdul Samad, Mayank Agarwal or Mayank Dagar could be utilised as the Impact player by SRH.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON