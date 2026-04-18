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Sunrisers Hyderabad rope in Gerald Coetzee as replacement for injured pacer who got ruled out of tournament

South Africa speedster Gerald Coetzee joins Sunrisers Hyderabad for the remainder of IPL 2026. 

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 09:23 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday confirmed the signing of South Africa speedster Gerald Coetzee for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The 25-year-old pacer has joined the Orange Army as a replacement for David Payne, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury earlier this week. Coetzee, who has played 14 IPL games previously, has joined Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 2 crore.

South Africa speedster Gerald Coetzee joins Sunrisers Hyderabad(AFP)

He has earlier represented the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament, and has 15 IPL wickets. The right-arm pacer has played 4 Tests, 14 ODIs, and 18 T20Is for South Africa, and has 67 international wickets to his name.

Speaking of Payne, he played 2 games for SunRisers Hyderabad in the ongoing 19th edition of the IPL, taking 2 wickets. He was ruled out of the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury. Earlier, Payne had joined the squad as a replacement for Jack Edwards, who had been sidelined with a foot injury.

Also Read: KKR management's shortcomings laid bare as team accused of destroying Rinku Singh's confidence: ‘He was heartbroken’

The Sunrisers are currently fifth in the points table with 4 points from 5 matches, and a win against CSK would possibly take them inside the top four. On the other hand, CSK are placed eighth in the points table with the same number of points.

 
David Payne Gerald Coetzee sunrisers hyderabad
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Sunrisers Hyderabad rope in Gerald Coetzee as replacement for injured pacer who got ruled out of tournament
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