Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Suresh Raina faces backlash over comments during commentary in TNPL
cricket

Suresh Raina faces backlash over comments during commentary in TNPL

Raina found himself in controversy after some comments during commentary in the opening game of the fifth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 08:59 AM IST
File photo Suresh Raina(Getty Images)

Suresh Raina is one of the most respected cricketers in the state of Tamil Nadu after his exploits with the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Raina is known as 'Chinna Thalla' and has helped CSK win 3 IPL titles while also being the team's top scorer in the tournament's history. However, Raina found himself in controversy after some comments during commentary in the opening game of the fifth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

Raina had stated that he embraces the culture in Chennai as he is "also Brahmin". The 34-year-old was asked by the commentator about his connection with Chennai and how he has embraced the culture.

In reply, Suresh Raina said: "I think, I am also Brahmin. I have been playing since 2004 in Chennai, I love the culture... I love my teammates. I have played with Anirudha Srikanth, Badri (Subramaniam Badrinath), Bala Bhai (L Balaji)... I think you need to learn something good from there. We have a good administration, we have the license to explore ourselves. I love the culture there, and I'm lucky to be part of CSK. Hopefully, we will play more matches there."

READ | 'The debate in itself is wrong': Shoaib Akhtar explains what Babar 'needs' to do to 'beat Virat and surpass him'

Some fans weren't too happy with Raina's comment and they have taken to social media to make their displeasure known.

The left-handed batsman announced his retirement from international cricket last year on August 15. He has been an integral part of the Chennai-based franchise in the IPL over the years as he is the third-highest run-scorer in the league.

Three times IPL winner, Raina has represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs, and 78 T20Is. He was also the first Indian to score a century across all three formats in international cricket.

(with ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suresh raina tamil nadu premier league
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra tweets throwback pic from school days. Can you spot him?

Team designs world’s brightest flashlight. Video shows how it was created

Mama red panda gives birth to cub at Darjeeling zoo. See pics

Google launches Doodle Champion Island Games to celebrate Tokyo Olympics 2020
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP